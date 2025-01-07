iifl-logo-icon 1
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

770
(1.82%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

428.51

354.29

294.47

326.44

yoy growth (%)

20.94

20.31

-9.79

-4.21

Raw materials

-227.38

-188.14

-138.02

-167.5

As % of sales

53.06

53.1

46.87

51.31

Employee costs

-41.83

-35.81

-34.69

-30.23

As % of sales

9.76

10.1

11.78

9.26

Other costs

-109.23

-90.87

-95.68

-95.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.49

25.64

32.49

29.15

Operating profit

50.05

39.46

26.07

33.54

OPM

11.68

11.13

8.85

10.27

Depreciation

-13.59

-14.8

-14.95

-11.91

Interest expense

-4.65

-4.94

-7.53

-3.65

Other income

5.8

4.62

3.29

4.37

Profit before tax

37.61

24.33

6.87

22.34

Taxes

-11.01

-6.43

1.01

-7.77

Tax rate

-29.28

-26.42

14.77

-34.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

26.59

17.9

7.89

14.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

26.59

17.9

7.89

14.57

yoy growth (%)

48.55

126.77

-45.82

-28.86

NPM

6.2

5.05

2.68

4.46

