|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
428.51
354.29
294.47
326.44
yoy growth (%)
20.94
20.31
-9.79
-4.21
Raw materials
-227.38
-188.14
-138.02
-167.5
As % of sales
53.06
53.1
46.87
51.31
Employee costs
-41.83
-35.81
-34.69
-30.23
As % of sales
9.76
10.1
11.78
9.26
Other costs
-109.23
-90.87
-95.68
-95.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.49
25.64
32.49
29.15
Operating profit
50.05
39.46
26.07
33.54
OPM
11.68
11.13
8.85
10.27
Depreciation
-13.59
-14.8
-14.95
-11.91
Interest expense
-4.65
-4.94
-7.53
-3.65
Other income
5.8
4.62
3.29
4.37
Profit before tax
37.61
24.33
6.87
22.34
Taxes
-11.01
-6.43
1.01
-7.77
Tax rate
-29.28
-26.42
14.77
-34.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
26.59
17.9
7.89
14.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
26.59
17.9
7.89
14.57
yoy growth (%)
48.55
126.77
-45.82
-28.86
NPM
6.2
5.05
2.68
4.46
