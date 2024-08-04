The Forty Eighth Annual General Meeting (48th AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on 04th August 2024 at 10.30 AM IST through Video Conferencing (VC) in accordance with the applicable Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The Company has fixed 26th July, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive dividend With effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting held today, 04th August 2024, Mr. Praveen Venkataramanan (DIN: 10607119) has been authorised alongwith Mr. Vinod Mohan, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer to determine the materiality of an event or information and making disclosures to Stock Exchange. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.08.2024) The details of Consolidated voting results on the businesses transacted at the 48th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Sunday, 04th August 2024 at 10.30 AM., through video conferencing, along with the Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting and voting through the electronic voting system. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)