To

the members of nitta gelatin india limited

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 48th Annual Report and the audited financial statements of your Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

The Statement of Accounts has been prepared In accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) which are applicable to the Company w. e. f. 01st April, 2017 as per the Rules laid down in this regard.

SHARE CAPITAL

The Authorised Share Capital of your Company as on 31st March, 2024 was 8024.44 Lakhs comprising of 4,00,00,000 Equity Shares of 10/- each totaling to 4000.00 Lakhs, 929,412 Optionally Convertible Non- Cumulative Preference Shares (OCPS) of 170/- each totaling to 1580.00 Lakhs, 2,00,00,000 Optionally Convertible Non- Cumulative Preference Shares of 10/- each totaling to 2000.00 Lakhs and 44,44,444 Redeemable Preference Shares of 10/- each totaling to 444.44 Lakhs.

PERFORMANCE Record Profits

Your Company recorded the highest profit in its history during the financial year 2023-24 based on robust demand for all its products and the equity enjoyed by the Company amongst its customers, backed by strong internal processes.

The gross revenue from operations of your Company during the year under review was 472.97 Crores as compared to 486.75 Crores in the previous year. Profit before tax was 109.88 Crores as against 78.08 Crores in the previous year, registering a growth of 41%. There was an increase in sales realisation per unit of Gelatin in line with the global prices with the growth in its demand worldwide. The price of the by-product Di-Calcium Phosphate has decreased slightly during the year, due to easing of demand from the poultry sector. The increase in price of raw material Crushed Bone and Hydrochloric acid continues to place the industry under pressure.

Economic Scenario - Domestic and Global Market

Earning the nickname "pharmacy of the world," Indias pharmaceutical industry is on a major upswing. While it serves its own domestic needs, it also plays a critical role on the global stage. Indian companies control over 20% of the worlds pharmaceutical supply chain and a staggering 60% of the global vaccine market. They are a major source of affordable medications, supplying 40% of generic drugs in the US and a quarter of all medicines in UK. This remarkable transformation has made India a driving force in global healthcare advancement.

Lower labour costs, efficient manufacturing and economies of scale allow Indian firms to offer competitive prices. Additionally, the industrys sheer size and diversification make it adaptable and resilient. This allows them to cater to a wide range of needs and weather market changes effectively. Maintaining this global leadership requires a strong foundation. Robust supply chains are essential to meet strict regulations, ensure high-quality products and overcome logistical challenges. Indias pharmaceutical industry is well-equipped to address these demands and solidify its position as a global healthcare leader.

Plant utilization at full capacity

The Company was able to run its Gelatin plant at its full capacity during the year 2023-24, thanks to the growing demand for Gelatin and also to the successful efforts to streamline operations and maximize output.

Although our approach was to fully utilize the capacity, the Company could only operate its Collagen Peptide plant lower than its production capacity. To achieve full capacity utilization, we have been developing new markets such as Europe, UK, Turkey, Middle East, South East Asia, Asia Pacific etc. including offering improved high functional products.

However, the economic slowdown in the South East Asian Markets and competition from other hide Collagen suppliers limited our sales, but we are expecting better results in the coming years. The low prices of Bovine hide Collagen in the market have made us face adversities in competing with current market prices.

Raw Material scenario

The availability of Crushed Bone (CB), which is the major Raw material for manufacture of Gelatin has been fluctuating during the year. With most Gelatin companies operating to full capacity, there has been an increase of CB prices. Compared to South India, the increase was higher in other parts of India. Slow movement of Bone meal, which is a byproduct of the CB industry has also led to the vendors expecting a higher price for CB, to make up this drop in their profitability.

Though the availability of good quality CB at reasonable cost has been a challenge during the financial year, our effective sourcing strategy minimized the impact. This included increased sourcing from South India for Ossein Division in Kerala, sourcing of CB from other parts of the Country for other units helped in controlling the freight and hence the overall landed cost. Company is taking steps to partner with CB suppliers inorder to improve the quality of raw material.

The availability and price of fish protein - the raw material required for manufacture of Fish Collagen Peptide was stable during the course of the year. The Company will be scouting for new sources in the coming year to ensure its increased raw material requirement.

Availability of Hydrochloric acid and hydrated lime was stable during the year, Price of lime was stable, Acid price increased compared to previous year due to volatility in caustic soda market,

Operations

(i) Apart from the price trends in respect of CB, acid prices have increased by 70%, significantly impacting the cost of production,

(ii) The per unit price realization has gone up by 13% for Limed Ossein, by 1% for Gelatin, a drop of 2% for Di-Calcium Phosphate, remained stable for Bovine Collagen Peptide and dropped by 13% for Fish Collagen Peptide, The price of raw material, fish protein for Fish Collagen Peptide has recorded a decrease of 17% during the year. Price negotiations with raw material suppliers and finished product customers are on to protect the margins, The weakening of Rupee against USD during 2023-24 as compared to 2022-23 has contributed to better sales realisation on exports,

(iii) The production of Gelatin has come down due to an accident and the consequent shut down taken in the month of September, The production levels of Ossein has come down due to lower demand and so also the bi-product Di-Calcium Phosphate, The overall production of Collagen Peptide has come down due to the drop in sales for the product,

(iv) The Company has developed alternate raw material sources and put in place innovative manufacturing technologies to improve the yield, cost and quality of Collagen Peptide,

(v) There was increase in power cost due to increase in tariff as well as higher production levels but the overall cost could be maintained at manageable levels for power as a result of various cost control measures in both the Divisions of the Company, Though the price of LNG, firewood and furnace oil has increased during the year, cost control measures helped the Company to keep costs under control, The price of coal has dropped significantly during the year under review on account of lifting of restrictions for exports from China to India,

(vi) The Companys efforts to create value from wastes by generating biogas from residual sludge for use as fuel has further gained momentum with the installation of Anaerobic Digester in Gelatin Division during the year, The operation of sludge dryer which could substantially reduce the volume of sludge for disposal has helped the Company in terms of reducing the attendant costs, Factory and Administration overheads increased marginally in line with the overall business environment,

(vii) With regard to finance cost, the Company could effectively leverage low cost foreign currency loans by negotiating with the Banks and inducting Banks that provide working capital funds at attractive rates, Interest rates for USD denominated foreign currency loans have gone up with the new framework with the benchmark as SOFR, The Company is now availing foreign currency loans in alternate currencies such as JPY etc, to reduce the over all interest costs,

(viii) Against this backdrop, your Company exercised close monitoring and strict control over each significant element of cost and achieved improved profitability notwithstanding the hig her costs incurred due to various reasons as described above,

ix) The products of your Company continued to enjoy robust market demand during the year under review, The entire sale of Ossein/Limed Ossein, 39% of the total sale of Gelatin and 60% of Collagen Peptide was through exports, Your Company has arrangement with its overseas Promoter, Nitta Gelatin Inc,, Japan to leverage their expertise and market insights in servicing its customers in a proactive manner in line with the global standards of NITTA Group, The Company has taken steps to further improve the demand for Collagen Peptide by venturing into new markets and by offering high functional products,

x) The Pollution Control Board has renewed the validity of the Consent to operate upto 30th June 2028 for Ossein and Gelatin Divisions, Reva Divisions Consent to Operate issued by the Gujarat State Pollution Control Board has been renewed and is valid upto 23rd May 2026.

Environmental Sustainability

Your Company has always prioritized environmental sustainability as an important indicator to reduce carbon foot print and has taken various measures in this regard,

i) Various power reduction initiatives are conducted across units such as installation of energy efficient IE3 motors, installation of VFD for motors, installation of Solar lights etc,

ii) The Company has installed an Anaerobic Digestor with automated biogas pumping system & Volute Sludge dewatering system for ETP sludge filtration in Gelatin Division, This will equip the Company to meet the required environmental standards as stipulated by the Pollution Control Board in view of the changed scenario,

iii) The Companys rain harvesting pond at its Ossein Division has helped to improve the water table in nearby areas in addition to de-risking the Company from any sudden developments affecting water availability, though to a limited extent,

iv) The Company continues to maintain the Miyawaki forest, a technique leading to thick growth of trees in a measured area and thereby ensures its commitment to green aspects of the environment,

v) The Company has installed a Polyhouse in both Ossein and Gelatin Division for sludge drying to save on energy requirement,

vi) The Company continues to develop green belts and has developed 4.36 hectares (45%) of green belt in and around the factory premises out of total 9.7 hectares of total industrial area with varieties of plant species at its Ossein Division,

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The operations of the Company for the year 2023-24 have resulted in a pre-tax profit of 109.88 Crores (as against a pre-tax profit of 78.08 Crores) during the year 2022-23. Details are as under:

(Amount in Crore)

Particulars For the year ended 31st March, 2024 For the year ended 31st March, 2023 Sales (including export incentives and net of GST) 472.97 486.75 Other Income 16.67 5.31 TOTAL 489.64 492.06 Net Profit before Depreciation 123.96 91.27 Deducting therefrom: Depreciation 14.08 13.19 Provision for Tax - Current Tax 24.25 22.76 - Income Tax relating to earlier years 0.45 - - Deferred Tax 2.70 (3.44) Profit after Tax from continuing operations 82.48 58.76 Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax - 0.09 Total comprehensive profit for the year 82.48 58.85 Profit brought forward from previous year 72.29 32.96 Current Years Profit available for appropriation 82.48 58.76 Appropriations: Final dividend on equity shares - paid 6.80 3.63 Total 6.80 3.63 Transfer to General Reserve/Other Reserves - 15.80 Balance profit carried forward to next year 147.97 72.29 Earnings per share ( Basic 90.85 64.72 Diluted 90.85 64.72

DIVIDEND

Considering the Companys performance, the Board has recommended a dividend of 6/- per share i.e. 60% of the face value of 10/- per share on the Equity Capital for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The Board has also recommended a dividend @7.65063% on the 44,44,444 Redeemable Preference Shares of the face value of 10/- each for the year ended 31st March, 2024. This dividend payment is out of the current year profits of the Company and is subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting,

The total outflow on account of dividend will be 578.75 Lakhs ( 725.93 Lakhs in the financial year 2022-23) comprising of 34 Lakhs on Preference Shares ( 44.99 Lakhs in the financial year 2022-23) and 544.75 Lakhs on Equity Shares ( 680.94 Lakhs in the financial year 2022-23).

During the year, unclaimed dividend of 3,21,272/- pertaining to the year 2016-17 shall be transferred to the Investor Education & Protection Fund after giving due notice to the members,

RESERVES

The Company has transferred an amount of 1,580.00 Lakhs as Capital Redemption Reserve upon repayment of the Convertible Preference Shares during the previous year as part of statutory requirements of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has recognized capital reserves amounting to 2,750.62 Lakhs on account of the merger (including deferred tax asset on the unabsorbed business loss of Reva Proteins Ltd. carried over from previous years as per tax books for an amount of 1,609 Lakhs and other appropriate adjustments).

Reserves as on 31.03.2024 comprises of Security Premium Reserve of 2,895.90 Lakhs, equity contribution on External Commercial Borrowings and Preference Share Capital 984.43 Lakhs, Special Export Reserve of 79.00 Lakhs, General Reserve of 7,836.64 Lakhs, Capital Redemption Reserve of 1,580 Lakhs, Retained earnings of 14,796.85 Lakhs, Capital Reserve of 2,750.62 Lakhs, Hedge Reserve of 2.19 Lakhs and other comprehensive loss of 272.34 Lakhs aggregating to 30,653.29 Lakhs.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES & INVESTMENTS

Details in respect of other loans, guarantees and investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes on accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and such loans, guarantees and investments are within limits prescribed under that Section.

CREDIT RATING

The Rating agency CRISIL has revised the outlook on the long term bank facilities to "CRISIL A-/ watch Developing (placed on "Rating watch with Developing Implications) from "CRISIL A-/Positive". The short term rating has been "CRISIL A2+/- watch Developing (placed on ‘Rating watch with Developing implications"). This is consequent to stoppage of operations in subsidiary Company, Bamni Proteins Ltd. as detailed under the Heading - Subsidiary Company Bamni Proteins Limited.

AWARDS & ACCOLADES

During the year, NGIL received various recognitions like;

a) CII -Total Cost Management Division -TCM Award-2023, Merit Category (SME Champion).

b) MKK Nayar Productivity Award 2023 for the Second-Best Productivity Performance in the category of Large Industries.

c) Team from Ossein Division won a special jury award in KSPC Kaizen Competition.

d) Team from Ossein Division won SEEM Gold award 2022 under Category -Chemicals from Society of Energy Engineers and Managers.

e) Team from Ossein Division and Gelatin Division won Silver Award under Restorative Category in 47th CII National Kaizen Competition.

f) Gold Category Recognition from CII for BE maturity assessment programme-2023.

g) Ossein Division won Abhinandan Patra Award- 2024 from National Safety Council, Kerala Chapter.

h) NGIL won KMA CSR Award -2024, Education category.

The following prestigious certifications are retained by your Company:-

(a) European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Health (EDQM) Certificate for Gelatin Division

(b) Drugs manufacturing license from DC, Govt. of Kerala.

(c) CAPEXIL plant approval certificate for the export of Ossein, Gelatin and Collagen Peptide.

(d) HACCP Certificate for Ossein Division for food safety.

(e) ISO 9001: 2015 for Quality Management System of the Company.

(f) FSSC 22000 V.5.1 Certification for Food Safety Management System.

(g) FSSAI License for manufacturing, import/export/ retail/e-commerce of Gelatin, Collagen Peptide, Collagen Peptide retail products.

(h) WHO-GMP Certification as per World Health Organisation/Codex for manufacture of Gelatin & Collagen Peptide.

(i) USDMF for Gelatin gelling Grade & Non-gelling Grade.

(j) Chinese DMF for Gelatin.

(k) Halal (MUI, IFANCA & JUM )/Kosher Certification for Gelatin and Collagen Peptide - JUM Halal for Ossein & Di-Calcium Phosphate.

(l) ISO:IEC 17025:2017 NABL Accreditation for in-house laboratory of Gelatin Division.

(m) ISO 14001:2015 for Environment Management System.

(n) ISO 45001:2018 Certification for Occupational, Health and Safety Standards.

(o) ISO 50001:2018 Certification for Energy management system.

(p) Gelatin Division & Ossein Division passed the recent TPM SIGNIFICANT ACHIEVEMENT Certification Assessment-2023.

HEALTH, SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENT

Compliance with relevant regulations and effective management of the related issues is an integral part of the Companys philosophy.

1. Health and Safety

The Company is committed to protecting the health and safety of its employees. The Company has a three-tier safety committee system including an Apex Safety committee chaired by the Managing Director.

In addition to the Companys Head for Health Safety & Environment, each plant has a Safety Officer and a Safety Committee, including workmen and executive representatives. The Committee meets regularly to review issues related to occupational safety and employee health. Regular health checkup of the employees is carried out through tie-up with reputed hospitals. Various training programs and Safety campaigns are conducted at the plant on health and safety topics including emergency preparedness, work safety, first aid, etc. Both Ossein and Gelatin factories have received the ISO 45001-2018 & ISO 14001-2015 certification, which is a testimony to the Companys commitment in this area.

The following were the major activities carried out during the year:

• Various training & campaign programs were conducted to improve Occupational Health & Safety Awareness.

• An external comprehensive safety audit was conducted by Chola MS risk services at both Gelatin Division (GD) and Ossein Division (OD).

• Surveillance audit of ISO 45001-2018 completed at both OD and GD.

• Ossein Division received Safety award from National Safety Council - Kerala upon successful completion of Safety Audit.

• Fire license renewed at Ossein and Gelatin Divisions.

• Safety day/week celebrations were held at Ossein, Reva and Gelatin Divisions. Various programs, demonstrations and competitions were conducted.

• Mock drills were conducted for equipping the employees for handling emergencies at Ossein, Reva and Gelatin Divisions. Mock drill on confined space rescue operation was conducted in Gelatin Division.

• As part of the TPM (SHE pillars), various safety improvement initiatives and their reviews are conducted at OD & GD.

• Followed by an undesirable event resulting in a fatality in the Gelatin Division, rigorous safety enhancement initiatives have been implemented. These include establishing a dedicated storage area for empty chemical cans based on chemical compatibility, setting up an empty chemical can washing station, implementing a dedicated permit system for empty chemical can washing, conducting frequent refresher trainings at periodic intervals, providing training to migrant workers in local languages and displaying signage and information in the local language.

2. Environment

During the year, the Company has taken steps to develop the appropriate technology for the manufacture of high quality Degreased Crushed Bone by setting up a pilot plant in collaboration with a prospective Crushed Bone supplier. This project once completed will result in the reduction of impurity and other unwanted material content in Crushed Bone and is expected to reinforce the supply chain. Once this is found to be successful, it will be replicated with other potential suppliers which will greatly help the Company in terms of improving the overall productivity and managing the cost in an effective manner.

The Company continuously endeavors to enhance Environmental Management and demonstrates its commitment to protecting the environment through all activities. The factories of the Company are equipped with modern effluent treatment plants for treating and discharging treated water with parameters well within the norms laid down by the respective State Pollution Control Board. The emissions from the boilers and generator stacks are regularly monitored for compliance. Solid waste from operations is collected in a secure manner and disposed of in authorized locations. Ambient air quality is monitored on regular basis and ensured for its compliance. Companys ETP operations have been reinforced with the introduction of new equipment and technologies. Various energy-saving measures and efficiency improvement activities were taken up during the year that reduced the consumption of fuels compared to previous years. Action plans have been drawn up to reduce the consumption of water in the coming years. In the case of solid waste reduction, the Company follows a structured action plan. A polymer house-based facility using solar energy has been developed at the Companys Gelatin Division for drying the sludge emanating out of the operations leading to lower operating costs and carbon print. With a view to reducing the greenhouse effect, the Company is focusing on greenery development at all its locations.

The following were some of the other related activities:

• Surveillance audit of ISO 14001-2015 completed for Gelatin Division.

• ISO 14001-2015 initial certification done at OD.

• Environmental day celebrations conducted at Ossein, Reva & Gelatin Division.

• Volute Sludge dewatering system for ETP sludge filtration implemented in GD.

• Followed by the installation of Anaerobic Digestor, Biogas pumping automation implemented in GD for enhancing environmental and Safety performance.

• Conducted One Day ETP training for Pollution Control Board newly joined engineers.

• The Electrical street light replaced with solar lights in GD.

• Online continuous effluent monitoring system installed in GD.

• Various sapling plantations, drip irrigation, bamboo plantations, poly house renovation are done as part of Green Belt development in Ossein Division.

• ETP Chemical Consumption reduction initiatives done at Reva.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

Your Company has formulated a well-structured Policy aimed at providing focus and direction to the various activities on CSR. The Company is committed to identifying and supporting programmes aimed at such of the sectors. The CSR Policy can be accessed on the Companys website

https://gelatin.in/uploads/homecontent/CSRPOLICY_20230210052849.pdf

The CSR projects undertaken by the Company are in accordance with Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 which is given in Annexure I.

The total CSR expenditure incurred by the Company during the year of 81.73 Lakhs was in compliance with the statutory requirement of 2% of the average profit for the last three years amounting to 80.88 Lakhs (after set off of 12.02 Lakhs being expenditure incurred in last year over and above the mandatory limit available for set off). The Annual Report on CSR activities is annexed herewith as Annexure I. The Company shall carry forward the excess amount of CSR spent amounting to 0.84 Lakhs to next year towards CSR expenses as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company is in compliance with the Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meetings (SS-2) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government.

DEPOSITS

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the financial year 2023-24.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

Neither an application was made by the Company nor any proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS/ COURTS/TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND THE COMPANY?S OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

There were no significant material orders passed by the

Regulators/Courts/Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS Not applicable.

SUSTAINABILITY

Contributing to sustainable development has always been the core ethos of all the operations and business decisions of your Company and is an important element of the overall corporate strategy. We stand committed to the path of Profitable, Sustainable and Socially Responsible Growth, keeping the interests of all our Stakeholders as our focus. We aim to grow and achieve higher returns even as we ensure an increased positive impact on the environment and the society at large while rededicating ourselves to the environmental, social and governance aspects. Simultaneously, we encourage involvement from all Stakeholders and ensure that our sustainable policies are well communicated, implemented, monitored and reviewed regularly.

We are and will continue to be increasingly focused on sustainable and socially responsible corporate behavior in everything we do. Our approach mainly centers around the following pillars:-

- Environmental Sustainability

Focus Area - Reduction in consumption of water, solid waste, power, fuel and plastic.

- People Sustainability

Focus Area - Employees safety, health, development, engagement, rewards and recognition.

- Social Sustainability

Focus Area - Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): education, training, health, women, sports, agriculture and waste management.

- Economic sustainability

Focus Area: Cost reduction, supply chain efficiency and growth initiatives.

Our goal is to set an example for the Gelatin Industry in India in particular and industry in general for World- class sustainability practices. The raw material sources for Gelatin and Collagen Peptide are the byproducts from the meat and farmed fish processing industries, which are generally considered as well managed, natural and renewable resources. Collagen and its derived products are pure proteins made from natural raw materials and contain neither preservatives nor other additives. They are thus natural and healthy food with a clean label that optimally meet consumer needs in terms of application and sustainability. As such,

Gelatin can be considered as a product with a positive impact on overall sustainability since it is part of the circular economy of the Meat Industry.

Sustainable development is an integral part of our business strategy and we ensure that it is built into our complete business cycle through product development, new markets, capital projects, operational management and ultimately product end-use. Health and safety, social and governance issues are built into all stages of the asset life cycle, which help in serving our customers and all Stakeholders over a longer term, wherever they are across the world.

POLICY FOR DETERMINING MATERIAL SUBSIDIARIES

In accordance with the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, the Companys policy on materiality of Subsidiaries specifying the criteria for determining the Material Subsidiaries is available in the Company website www.gelatin.in. As per such criteria, the Companys Subsidiary - Bamni Proteins Limited is a Material Subsidiary as on 01st April, 2023.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANY BAMNI PROTEINS LIMITED

The annual production during the year in the Subsidiary Company was 2277 MT of Ossein and 5129 MT of Di-Calcium Phosphate as against 2703 MT of Ossein and 6103 MT of Di-Calcium Phosphate during the previous year.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) vide their letter dt. 13.03.2024 have ordered stoppage of the factory operations with immediate effect. Based on a complaint filed by an NGO that the operation of the Company is causing pollution to the surrounding areas, the PCB officials had taken samples from the bed of a small canal adjacent to the Company and sludge samples from the canal embankment and observed that the quality of water was outside the limit prescribed in the PCB consent conditions. The Company has explained in their reply to their notice regarding the treatment system, the capital expenditure invested since the acquisition of the Company and its compliance with the land discharge conditions as laid down by the MPCB in the Consent letter.

The Company stopped CB charging with effect from 14th March 2024 and completed recovery of the Work In Progress (WIP) material based on an application for the same with MPCB. Subsequently, the inventory of materials was shifted to other manufacturing locations and plant cleaning, equipment maintenance and preservation is currently going on in the factory. Contract workers were discontinued from service, all workmen were ordered to work in day shift and factory security has been strengthened. Companys request for laying a pipeline to the nearest Vardha River to discharge the treated effluent has also been turned down by the Maharashtra Pollution

Control Board clarifying that the Board is not granting permission for discharge of treated industrial effluent into water body as a precautionary principle. The Company is now evaluating evaporation and drying of Calcium Chloride with zero liquid discharge. A cost effective solution has to be found out along with a value yielding application for Calcium Chloride to make the operations viable.

Action Plan by the Management for restarting the operations

The Company is currently evaluating the various options for restarting the operations on a sustainable basis and the associated capital expenditure.

Proposed interim arrangement

In view of the near term uncertainty regarding Bamnis operations, it is proposed to permanently close the factory with retrenchment of employees as per applicable regulations. Some of the employees can be redeployed to other locations of the Company based on requirements. Once operations restart, preference will be given to retrenched staff for employment.

Liquidity assessment

The Companys financials are strong enough for meeting the current obligations including working capital borrowings from banks. There is no concern in respect of liquidity for meeting the short term obligations. The surplus cash available with the Company will enable it to meet most of the capital commitments that might arise as detailed above.

Impact on NGIL?s supply chain and proposed action plan

In view of these sudden developments, the Company has redrawn the plan for FY 2024-25 with minimal impact on supply chain by increasing the production levels at Ossein Division and Reva Division (to the extent capacity is available) and hiking hide Gelatin production.

In accordance with Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, consolidated financial statements of the Company and its Subsidiary Company have been prepared, which is forming part of the Annual Report.

In view of the significant uncertainty regarding resumption of operations of the unit, the Company has prepared the financial statements on a basis other than going concern basis with attendant accounting principles thereto.

The operation of this Subsidiary for the year under review has resulted in a pre- tax profit of 1,307.42 Lakhs (? 2,634.07 Lakhs in the previous year), post-tax profit of 830.57 Lakhs (? 2,033.29 Lakhs in the previous year) and other comprehensive loss of Nil (loss of 4.92 Lakhs) during the previous financial year.

The statement containing the salient features of the financial statement of the Subsidiary under first proviso to Sub-Section (3) of Section 129 of the Act in Form AOC I is attached as Annexure II.

In accordance with fourth proviso of Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Report of the Company containing therein its standalone and consolidated financial statements has been uploaded on the website of the Company, www.gelatin.in. Further as per the fourth proviso of the said section, the annual accounts of the Subsidiary Company and the related detailed information have also been uploaded on the website of the Company, www.gelatin.in.

Annual accounts of the Subsidiary Company and related detailed information shall be made available to the Shareholders of the Company and Subsidiary Company seeking such information at any point of time. The annual accounts of the Subsidiary Company shall also be made available for inspection by any Shareholder at the Registered Office of the Company and the Subsidiary Company. Hard copy of details of accounts of Subsidiary shall be furnished to any Shareholder on demand. Further, pursuant to Indian Accounting Standard IND AS 110 issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, consolidated financial statements presented by the Company include the financial information of its Subsidiary.

COMMENT ON STATUTORY AUDITORS? REPORT

I. In relation to the Independent Auditors Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements on the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31.03.2024 vide para 3 of their audit report it is reported that

a. On the lack of sufficient appropriate audit evidence with respect to the assessment of the Property, Plant and Equipment - of Subsidiary Company, Bamni Proteins Limited - the Company has disclosed 774.82 Lakhs as the value of Property, Plant and Equipment based on its historical costs as adjusted to accumulated depreciation. The Company has got the value of the land valued by an independent registered valuer who have determined the value at 1485.40 Lakhs.

b. On the comprehensive assessment of potential impact of non-compliance with applicable pollution control norms and conditions under various relevant laws and regulations of the said Company

- the Company has assessed the potential impact of non-compliances, if any, under various laws and regulations including environment laws and labour laws as applicable and potential impact has been assessed and provided for in the financial statements.

II. On the Independent Auditors observation regarding the adequacy of maintenance of books of accounts vide para 17 (h)(vi) of their report on standalone financial statements, in terms of exceptions for enabling audit trail feature in the SAP/Zoho software application of the company, it is stated that:-

The SAP application will never allow direct Database (DB) access/changes to any of its databases. All the DB access or Database table access will be established through the SAP application only.

ZOHO books is used by customers across the globe. Zoho Books maintains a log of every change made to a record in the application, such as a contract, sales or purchase transaction, invoice or bill, journal, or even a setting. Along with the nature of the change, it also saves the timestamp and the details of the user who performed the action. The audit trail in Zoho Books provides details on the 4 Ws: when, where, what, and who. When - The date and time an action was performed. Where - The module under which the action was performed. This can be Invoices, Bills, Bank Feeds, Expenses, or any other module under Zoho Books. What - A description of the action that was performed, such as creating an invoice, editing line items on the invoice, or updating the contents of a bill. Who - The user who performed the action. If a record is changed multiple times, the audit trail shows every version that has been created, not just the most recent. The user can compare multiple versions and track specific data that has been added, removed, or modified. The management has tested the audit trail feature available in ZOHO and found to be satisfactory and are yet to receive the Independent Service Auditors Assurance Report. The company has started using ZOHO books from March 2024 only with exposure to a very limited extent.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS? REPORT - EXPLANATION TO OBSERVATIONS OF AUDIT

As prescribed under Section 204(1) of the Act, the Company has received the Secretarial Audit Report. The observations made therein and the corresponding explanations are given below:

Sl. No. Observations Management Reply 1 During audit, it is found that the Honble Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate and Judge (CD), Labour Court, Bharuch, Gujarat has convicted the Company and Managing Director under the Minimum Wages Act,1948 and the Minimum Wages (Gujarat) Rules,1961 vide its order dated 09.12.2023 in two separate cases CC No.537/2023 and CC No. 538/2023 and levied a penalty of 12,000/- and 4000/- respectively for not complying with Rule 26(d), Rule 26(2), Rule 26(b)(1) and Rule 22 of the Minimum Wages (Gujarat) Rules,1961 r/w Section 18 of the Minimum Wages Act,1948 for Reva Division. The Board of Directors is advised to ensure compliance with respect to the provisions of the Minimum Wages Act,1948 and the Minimum Wages (Gujarat) Rules,1961 for its Reva Division at all times to avoid conviction and imposition of penalties in this regard in future including strengthening the systems and processes to monitor and comply with the labour laws with regard to Reva Division. Further, the disclosure for the same under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 to BSE Ltd was made with delay of 81 days. The Board of Directors is advised to ensure the timely reporting to BSE Ltd in future. Minimum Wages Act,1948 and The Minimum Wages (Gujarat) Rules,1961 for the Reva Division have been complied with; However all the required records could not be produced on time, since the mail communication in this regard from the Labour department was not acted upon due to oversight. The Company was of the bonafide opinion that the amount paid was a fee as advised by the lawyer. Subsequently, a Court Order was received, on examination of which only, it was known that the amount was a penalty. The Company was duly maintaining all the records and was of the opinion that the charges will be dropped.

COLLABORATORS

The Collaborators of your Company continue to be the relentless source of support and guidance for the Company in each of its key initiatives. Their patronage in areas of financial support, product development, marketing, quality improvement and training of personnel has contributed significantly to the growth of the Company. Nitta Gelatin Inc., Japan has provided guidance and considerable financial support for the scheme of revival of its Reva Division. Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd., the other Promoter is equally supportive for development of your Company.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information as required under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is attached as Annexure III.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are provided in the Annual Report as Annexure IV to this report.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

The internal control systems operate through well documented Standard Operating Procedures, policies and process guidelines. These are designed to ensure that transactions are conducted and authorized within defined authority limit commensurate with the level of responsibility for each functional area. The Companys accounting and reporting guidelines ensure that the transactions are recorded and reported in conformity with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

The Company has engaged a professional firm of Accountants with long years of experience to carry out the internal audit function. The Company has not placed any limitation on the scope and authority of the internal audit function. The internal audit function evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control systems, its compliance with operating systems and policies of the Company and accounting procedures at all locations of the Company. To maintain its objectivity, effectiveness and independence, internal audit is being carried out on a quarterly basis and reports thereon, along with the remarks of the process owners on each of the observations of audit are placed before the Audit Committee of the Board.

In addition, Concurrent Auditors have been appointed and for the current year have reviewed and reported on the procedures and process followed relating to procurement of Crushed Bone, Hydrated Lime, Firewood & Coal at Ossein Division & Reva Division, which were identified to be high risk areas which can potentially cause financial loss to the Company. Concurrent Auditors are reviewing the transactional details relating to procurement, storage and consumption relating to the above materials and reporting to the management for review and corrective actions. The corrective actions suggested by the Concurrent Auditors are implemented in a timely manner for arresting value leaks and for enabling overall strengthening of the internal control procedures prevailing in the organization.

The Audit Committee reviews each of the Internal Audit reports as a separate item of agenda along with the internal/statutory auditors and the management representatives wherein the Committee gives its advice/ suggestions on the audit points. Based on the report of the internal audit as well as the observations of the Audit Committee, the process owners in the Company undertake requisite corrective action in their respective areas thereby further strengthening the control systems. Action Taken Reports are also reviewed by the Audit Committee for each actionable item. The minutes of the Audit Committee are reviewed by the Board of Directors.

INTERNAL CONTROLS OF FINANCIAL REPORTING

The Company has in place adequate financial controls commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. During the year, such controls were tested by the management and no reportable material weakness in the design or operations was observed. The Company has policies and procedures in place for ensuring proper and efficient conduct of its business, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information.

The Company has adopted accounting policies which are in line with the Accounting Standards and the Companies Act and with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India. Changes in policies, if required, are made in consultation with the auditors and are approved by the Audit Committee.

The Board is of the view that appropriate procedures and controls are operating effectively and monitoring systems are in place.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Board of Directors of the Company has entrusted the management of the Company to evaluate and manage various risks faced by the Company and appropriately apprise the Board/Audit Committee periodically.

Accordingly, the management has constituted a Risk Management Sub-Committee comprising of Senior Management Personnel to develop and implement a Risk Management system including identification therein of elements of risks which in the opinion of the Board may impact the operations of the Company. The Board of Directors reviews the evaluation of risks and the mitigation measures taken by the Company in managing such risks to sustain the operations of the Company for the foreseeable future. Some of the key risk areas identified for mitigation and corrective action include:

• Crushed Bone availability and its cost trend.

• Impact of the high cost of Crushed Bone on the cost of production and therefore the competitiveness of the end products.

• safety and security policies of the Company.

• Project management related risks.

• Emerging substitutes for Gelatin.

• Financial fidelity risks.

• Cyber security risks.

• Significant litigation against the Company having material financial impact.

• Moves of competitors.

• Water scarcity for operational requirements.

• Emergence of alternate substitutes for the products of the Company.

• adverse forex rate fluctuations.

• Losing pricing premium commanded by the Company due to emergence of alternate Halal certifications.

• Sludge disposal.

• Potential loss of fish CPT business in India due to non- availability of raw material within India.

• Fraud Risk Assessment Study.

In view of the recent frauds reported in some of the critical areas of its operations, the Company has appointed M/s. Protiviti Consulting, Bangalore who are a prominent fraud risk assessment agency having extensive experience in conducting similar studies across the Country for doing an independent study of the systems and processes prevailing in the Company and report on fraud risk possibilities/ indicators. They have had extensive discussion with the functional heads of the Company at its various units and have submitted a detailed fraud risk register/fraud risk indicators to the Company. The Company is now evaluating the fraud risk parameters identified by the said consulting agency and is in the process of finalizing corrective actions to mitigate the probable risk involved in the relative processes with the corrective actions in place, it is expected that the Company could ward off any such risks.

MATERIAL POST BALANCE SHEET EVENTS

There are no material post balance sheet events which require adjustments in accounts as per the provisions of the accounting standards.

APPLICABILITY OF COST AUDIT REQUIREMENTS

As per the Companys (Cost Records and Audit) Rules 2014, the Companys products are not covered under Cost Audit and the Company maintains the relevant cost records for the products for which the maintenance of cost records is required as per the above Rules.

PROCESS REVIEW/FORENSIC INVESTIGATION

As already reported during the last year, regarding a forensic investigation on the basis of an alleged wrong doing by one of our employees at Ossein Division, the Company has suspended the said employee from the services of the Company and has further strengthened the internal control procedures relating to weighment of Crushed Bone in terms of an automated weigh bridge with no manual operations and integration with SAP without any manual intervention for weighment related data. The police investigation is currently on for recovery of the amount from the employee concerned. Company continues to enhance its surveillance procedures including installation of CC TV cameras in relevant critical areas to enable avoidance of any potential wrong doing in future.

In view of the fraud reported on CB procurements in FY 2022-23, the Company has appointed a reputed Fraud Risk consulting organization to review the systems and processes existing in the Company in its various critical function areas. The said organization has reviewed the processes and procedures and has held extensive discussions with the department/functional heads and has submitted a detailed report consisting of potential fraud risk register and early warning signals for key risk indicators in various functional areas. The management is in the process of reviewing the systems and processes relating to items identified as fraud risk areas by the consulting organization and to suggest counter measures to be implemented to avoid any fraud that could potentially occur in the process areas. This shall be completed during the course of the current financial year.

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS

To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by us, your Directors make the following statements in respect of the Company in terms of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013:

a) that in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable Indian Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b) that they had selected such accounting policies as mentioned in Note No.2 of the notes to the Financial Statements and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) that they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) that they had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) that proper internal financial controls laid down by the Directors were followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) that they had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The Company has formulated a policy on Related Party Transactions which is in line with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act as well as SEBI (LODR) Regulations. The said policy as approved by the Board is available in the Company website www.Gelatin.in. As per the said policy, prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained on a quarterly basis for all the Related Party Transactions which are of a foreseen and repetitive nature. All Related Party Transactions that have taken place actually are subsequently reviewed by the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis in comparison with the conditions of omnibus approval and are recommended to the Board for approval. Additionally, material Related Party Transactions foreseen in the year ahead were approved by the members. Particulars of contracts of arrangements with Related Parties referred to in sub section 1 of Section 188 read with Rule 8(2) of the (Companies Accounts) Rules, 2014 are attached in Form No. AOC 2 as Annexure V.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review as stipulated under SEBI (LODR) Regulations is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company has complied with the corporate governance requirements under the Companies Act, 2013 and as stipulated under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations. A separate section on corporate governance under the Regulation, along with a certificate from the Secretarial Auditors confirming the compliance, is annexed and forms part of the Annual Report.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013 and Indian Accounting Standards IND AS 110 and other applicable Accounting Standards issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and form part of the Annual Report.

DIRECTORS

Mr. Sajiv K. Menon was appointed as the Managing Director of the Company on 01.06.2023 in place of Mr. Philip Chacko M who resigned from his office on 31.05.2023.

Mrs. Shirley Thomas was appointed as an Independent Director on 08.05.2023. The Board is of the opinion that Mrs. Shirley Thomas possess integrity, relevant expertise and experience which will benefit the Company in the long run.

Mr. Yoichiro Sakuma resigned from the post of Independent Director on 30.09.2023 and Mrs. Radha Unni ceased to hold the office of Independent Director on 03.12.2023 upon attaining 75 years.

Dr. Shinya Takahashi was reappointed as Whole Time Director designated as Director (Technical) for a period of one year with effect from 07.05.2023 which was approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 4th August, 2023. His term ended on 07.05.2024.

The Board of Directors had constituted a Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC)which was reconstituted with effect from 10.11.2023 with the following members:

1. Mr. E. Nandakumar (Chairman)

2. Prof. (Dr). M. K. Chandrasekharan Nair

3. Mrs. Shirley Thomas

There were no instances where the Board had not accepted any recommendation of the Committee.

The terms of reference of the NRC are as follows:

1. The NRC shall identify persons who are qualified to become Directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, recommend to the Board their appointment and removal and shall carry out evaluation of every Directors performance.

2. The NRC formulates the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director for recommending to the Board and also a policy relating to the remuneration for the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and senior management personnel meaning thereby employees of the Company who are members of core management excluding Board of Directors. This would comprise all members of management one level below the Executive Directors, including all functional heads.

3. The NRC formulates the Remuneration policy to ensure that the level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate personnel as are herein referred at (2) above of the quality required to run the Company successfully; relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks; and remuneration to Whole-time Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and senior management involves a balance between fixed and variable pay reflecting short and long-term performance objectives appropriate to the working of the Company and its goals.

The policy has been disseminated in the Company website - https://Gelatin.in/uploads/homecontent/ NOMINATION%20AND%20REMUNERATIOJN%20 POLICY_20221128064418.pdf

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Company has an Audit Committee which was reconstituted on 10.11.2023 and consisting of the following members:

1. Mr. V. Ranganathan (Chairman)

2. Mrs. Shirley Thomas

3. Mr. E. Nandakumar

There were no instances where the Board had not accepted any recommendation of the Committee.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Independent Directors of the Company have given a declaration that they conform to the criteria prescribed for an Independent Director as mandated by the relevant regulatory prescription viz, Section 149(7) of the Companies Act and Regulation 16 of the SEBI (lOdR) Regulations, 2015.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Rule 8(5) (iii) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 prescribes that Report of Directors should contain details of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel. Therefore, in addition to the details of Directors elsewhere, it is brought to the notice of shareholders that Mr. P. Sahasranaman continues as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Mr. Vinod Mohan continues as Company Secretary.

BOARD EVALUATION

The Companies Amendment Act, 2015 prescribes that there shall be a meeting of Independent Directors during each of the financial years. Accordingly, the Independent Directors who met on 14.12.2023, evaluated the performance of the Directors other than themselves which is followed by an evaluation made by the Board in the presence of the Chairman, at its Meeting held on that date. The evaluation found each of the Directors to have requisite qualification, expertise and track record for performance of their duties as envisaged by law.

MEETINGS

The Board of Directors met 5 (Five) times during the financial year 2023-24 on 08.05.2023, 29.05.2023, 04.08.2023, 10.11.2023, and 08.02.2024. The details of the Board meetings and the attendance of the Directors are provided in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening time gap between the two consecutive meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has established a vigil mechanism for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns, while providing for adequate safeguards against victimization, providing direct access to the Chairperson of Audit Committee, the details regarding which have also been given in the Companys official website.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Your Company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for every individual working and associating with the Company, through various interventions and practices. The Company always endeavors to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment. A four member Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is constituted with three lady employees and one lady NGO member. ICC is responsible for redressal of complaints relating to sexual harassment, as envisaged under the provisions of Act and Rules. Hitherto, no complaints were received by ICC.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees who have access to unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP (WCC LLP) Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 001076N / N500013) who were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a 5 year term at the Annual General Meeting held in the year 2017 were re-appointed by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 07.02.2022 on the basis of recommendation of the Audit Committee and shall hold office from the conclusion of the 46th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 51st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held for the Financial Year ended March 31,2027.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Mr. Abhilash Nediyalil Abraham, (CP No. 14524, M. No. F10876), Company Secretary-in- practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as Annexure VI.

ANNUAL RETURN

The Company has a website https://www.gelatin.in where the annual return of the Company will be published complying with the provisions of Section 134 (3) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors are thankful to the esteemed Shareholders for their continued patronage and the confidence reposed on the Company and its management. Your Directors place on record its sincere appreciation for the support and assistance extended by the State Government and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. The Board takes this opportunity to extend their whole hearted gratitude to M/s. Nitta Gelatin Inc., Japan, for their timely and valuable guidance and inspiration. Your Board places on record its sincere appreciation for the significant contributions made by employees across the Company through their dedication and commitment during the year. On this occasion, your Board thanks all the customers, suppliers, bankers and other associates for their co-operation.