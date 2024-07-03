Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Summary

Nitta Gelatin India Limited (NGIL) (Formerly known Kerala Chemicals & Proteins Limited) was established on April 30, 1975. The Company operates in the business of manufacture and sale of Ossein, Gelatin and Collagen Peptide. The Company is a joint venture between Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and two renowned Japanese companies - Nitta Gelatin and Mitsubishi Corporation. It produces ossein, a chemical used to manufacture gelatin (mostly for photographic use) and dicalcium phosphate (used in animal feed) from crushed animal bones. It began commercial production in 1979.The plant capacity to manufacture ossien was initially 3300 tpa and that of DCP was 6700 tpa. Ossein capacity was increased to 5000 tpa and of DCP to 11000 in 1992-93. In 1993-94, the company undertook a project for liming of ossein.In 1995-96, the first phase of the liming project was completed. The company is setting up a unit for the manufacture of 2000-tpa gelatine with the technical collaboration of Nitta Gelatin, Japan. The project cost is Rs 70 cr. For the third time in succession, the company received the Top Export Award for Ossein for 1994-95 from CAPEXIL. During 1996-97, the trial project of Liming Of Ossein was restarted on Feb.97 with an installed capacity of 5 MT per day, due to delay in the previous year. The Gelatine project is also under implementation due to delay in respect of the land acquired, but since the company has received allotment of 13 acre plot for the project in the KINFRA Export Promotion Industrial Park in Kakkanadu.Trial run production of Limed Ossein commenced in Feb.97 and the construction of the Gelatine Project was completed as per schedule. A new subsidiary by name of Bamni Protiens Pvt. Ltd was incorporated in Dec.97 with an authorised capital of Rs 300 lakhs.During 1998-99, the companys Ossein division got ISO 9002 certification from KEMA, Netherland. Also 2000MT Gelatin Plant at Kakkanad commenced commercial operation from 8th March, 1999. It was delayed much and the actual project cost came to Rs. 83.73 crores as against projected cost of Rs. 77.82 crores.The Companys business was adversely affected due to madcow disease in Europe,however the clearance given by the European Union for import with restriction is expected to show some signs of recovery. The company with the help of Collaborators is planning to make investments in Gelatine plants to the extent of Rs.500 lakhs and is exploring ways and means of raising the requisite funds to maximum advantage including sourcing from Foreign Banks/Institutions.During the year 2011, Company acquired the assets including land and factory building at a total outlay of Rs. 777.31 Lakhs in Aroor Industrial Estate, Alappuzha District. The Company ventured into the retail consumer market with its maiden consumer product GELIXER COLLAGENPEP (for healthy joints, promotes cartilage health, maintains joint flexibility and mobility) during the year 2011. Other new products launched include SEEDAID and NUTRIGOLD (for higher germination rate of seeds and growth rate for agricultural produces), MEAT MEAL (a pet food ingredient) and CHITOSAN (applications in Cosmetics, Bio-medical and Nutritional Products). It commenced the manufacture and sale of FISH COLLAGEN PEPTIDE as well.The Limed Ossein Plant owned by M/s. REVA Proteins Limited, was commissioned on March 27, 2012.During the year 2011, Company acquired the assets including land and factory building at a total outlay of Rs. 777.31 Lakhs in Alappuzha District. The Company set up a new wholly owned subsidiary viz., M/s. Reva Proteins Limited in Gujarat, which introduced Limed Ossein Project capitalized on March 27, 2012. Capital projects such as Hide Liming plant and capacity expansion of Collagen Peptide plant were commissioned during 2014.Pursuant to the Scheme of Merger and Amalgamation, duly approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai Bench by the Order dated 27th March 2019, erstwhile subsidiary company, M/S. Reva Proteins Limited (the Transferor Company) was merged with the Company with effect from 1st April 2017. Accordingly, all the assets and liabilities of the Transferor Company were transferred to and vested in the Company, on a going concern basis with effect from the Appointed date, 1 April 2017.The new Jet Aerator at Reva Division was installed in 2022.