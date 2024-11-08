Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

NITTA GELATIN INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia the un-audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company, today (08.11.2024) met and approved among other things, the un- audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024, which alongwith the limited review reports from the Statutory Auditors thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

NITTA GELATIN INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company, today (04.08.2024) met and approved among other things, the Un- Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, which along with the Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors thereon, are filed for the information of Shareholders/ investing public. The meeting commenced at 11.45 A.M and concluded at 6.00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 21 Jun 2024

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 21.06.2024 has inter alia approved the following: 1. Appointment of Mr. Praveen Venkataramanan (DIN: 10607119) as the Additional Director w.e.f 4.8.24 and as Managing Director w.e.f the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held in 2024 till the conclusion of AGM to be held in 2027, subject to Members approval. 2. Continuation of Mr. Sajiv K. Menon (DIN: 00168228) as Non- Executive Non- Independent Director w.e.f the conclusion of the AGM to be held in the year 2024, post the completion of his tenure as Managing Director. 3. Appointment of Mr. Hidenori Takemiya (DIN: 08249254) as Nominee Director in place of Mr. Koichi Ogata w.e.f 27.6.24. 4. Appointment of Mr. Hidehito Jay Araki (DIN: 02517509) as Additional Director till the ensuing AGM and as Non- Executive Independent Director w.e.f the ensuing AGM to be held in the year 2024 till the conclusion of the AGM to be held in the year 2028, subject to shareholders approval.

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

NITTA GELATIN INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 and to recommend Dividend, if any. The Board of Directors has at its meeting held on 10.05.2024 inter alia has approved the Audited Standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which is filed along with Auditors Reports. The Baard has recommend for the payment of dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024