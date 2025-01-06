Nivaka Fashions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.59
-0.83
3.13
0.23
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.14
-0.01
0
Tax paid
0.01
0
-0.78
-0.05
Working capital
1.97
-10.87
1.28
0.03
Other operating items
Operating
2.34
-11.84
3.61
0.2
Capital expenditure
0.49
-2.98
3.78
0
Free cash flow
2.83
-14.82
7.39
0.2
Equity raised
-1.69
7.33
0.88
0.51
Investing
0.5
2.08
-3.57
0.96
Financing
0.76
0.94
2.25
2.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.4
-4.47
6.95
4.01
