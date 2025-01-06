iifl-logo-icon 1
Nivaka Fashions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.49
(-4.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Nivaka Fashions Ltd

Nivaka Fashions FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.59

-0.83

3.13

0.23

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.14

-0.01

0

Tax paid

0.01

0

-0.78

-0.05

Working capital

1.97

-10.87

1.28

0.03

Other operating items

Operating

2.34

-11.84

3.61

0.2

Capital expenditure

0.49

-2.98

3.78

0

Free cash flow

2.83

-14.82

7.39

0.2

Equity raised

-1.69

7.33

0.88

0.51

Investing

0.5

2.08

-3.57

0.96

Financing

0.76

0.94

2.25

2.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2.4

-4.47

6.95

4.01

