SectorTrading
Open₹3.58
Prev. Close₹3.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.68
Day's High₹3.61
Day's Low₹3.29
52 Week's High₹7.05
52 Week's Low₹2.88
Book Value₹0.95
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.84
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.27
10.27
10.27
10.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.08
0.05
-0.23
-0.85
Net Worth
10.35
10.32
10.04
9.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21.79
21.55
36.09
14.81
yoy growth (%)
1.12
-40.28
143.64
174.52
Raw materials
-19.06
-20.64
-32.54
-14.33
As % of sales
87.47
95.8
90.18
96.74
Employee costs
-1.01
-1.16
-0.34
-0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.59
-0.83
3.13
0.23
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.14
-0.01
0
Tax paid
0.01
0
-0.78
-0.05
Working capital
1.97
-10.87
1.28
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.12
-40.28
143.64
174.52
Op profit growth
-91.06
-166.26
-2,389.86
-50.87
EBIT growth
-172.65
-126.55
1,218.01
116.63
Net profit growth
-174
-135.4
1,202.38
68.73
Chairman & Managing Director
Bhavin Shantilal Jain
Director
Priyesh Shantilal Shah
Independent Director
Dinesh J Shah
Independent Director
Vithal Mahajan
Independent Director
Gayathri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashish Kumar Vijay
Executive Director
Mitesh Thakkar
Additional Director
Suman Kumar Verma
Reports by Nivaka Fashions Ltd
Summary
Nivaka Fashions Limited (formerly known as B. T. Syndicate Limited) was incorporated on March 01, 1983. The Company name was changed from B. T. Syndicate Limited to Nivaka Fashions Limited on May 21, 2019.The Company is engaged in the business of retailing of Indian ethnic wear through omni channel like offline retail stores and online e-commerce website. The Company owns the brand Ninecolours and it is quite a well known brand in its domain. It manufactures certain products in its own brand in the name of Ninecolours West Nine colours Quirk and Ninecolours Luxe.Apart from thses, the Company has domain specialities in ecommerce and retail sales. Currently, it sells Indian women Ethnic wear online and all kinds of ethnic wear online. Currently, the Company has two EBO stores one in Malad and other in Borivali. In 2014, the Company entered the business of wholesaling in the apparel and textile market. The Company was appointed as Distributor for Bombay Dyeing Manufacturing Co Ltd. for the Bed and Bath Category and was also appointed the Distributor for VIP Industries Limited in 2015.The Company was appointed as the Official Online Seller for the Bombay Dyeing Manufacturing Co Ltd. in 2016. In 2017, the Company got appointed as the Exclusive Online Seller for Spykar. It also opened first retail store under the franchise of Libas Brand in RCITY Mall. The Company also opened its 3 retail travel stores. In 2018, the Company launched 3 stores at Mumbai Metro for retailing of backpac
The Nivaka Fashions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nivaka Fashions Ltd is ₹35.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nivaka Fashions Ltd is 0 and 3.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nivaka Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nivaka Fashions Ltd is ₹2.88 and ₹7.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nivaka Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -18.91%, 3 Years at -19.55%, 1 Year at 11.62%, 6 Month at -14.72%, 3 Month at -1.88% and 1 Month at 1.67%.
