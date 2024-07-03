iifl-logo-icon 1
Nivaka Fashions Ltd Share Price

3.49
(-4.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.58
  • Day's High3.61
  • 52 Wk High7.05
  • Prev. Close3.65
  • Day's Low3.29
  • 52 Wk Low 2.88
  • Turnover (lac)0.68
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.95
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35.84
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Nivaka Fashions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

3.58

Prev. Close

3.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0.68

Day's High

3.61

Day's Low

3.29

52 Week's High

7.05

52 Week's Low

2.88

Book Value

0.95

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35.84

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nivaka Fashions Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

Nivaka Fashions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nivaka Fashions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.49%

Non-Promoter- 2.09%

Institutions: 2.08%

Non-Institutions: 73.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nivaka Fashions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.27

10.27

10.27

10.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.08

0.05

-0.23

-0.85

Net Worth

10.35

10.32

10.04

9.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21.79

21.55

36.09

14.81

yoy growth (%)

1.12

-40.28

143.64

174.52

Raw materials

-19.06

-20.64

-32.54

-14.33

As % of sales

87.47

95.8

90.18

96.74

Employee costs

-1.01

-1.16

-0.34

-0.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.59

-0.83

3.13

0.23

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.14

-0.01

0

Tax paid

0.01

0

-0.78

-0.05

Working capital

1.97

-10.87

1.28

0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.12

-40.28

143.64

174.52

Op profit growth

-91.06

-166.26

-2,389.86

-50.87

EBIT growth

-172.65

-126.55

1,218.01

116.63

Net profit growth

-174

-135.4

1,202.38

68.73

No Record Found

Nivaka Fashions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nivaka Fashions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bhavin Shantilal Jain

Director

Priyesh Shantilal Shah

Independent Director

Dinesh J Shah

Independent Director

Vithal Mahajan

Independent Director

Gayathri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashish Kumar Vijay

Executive Director

Mitesh Thakkar

Additional Director

Suman Kumar Verma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nivaka Fashions Ltd

Summary

Nivaka Fashions Limited (formerly known as B. T. Syndicate Limited) was incorporated on March 01, 1983. The Company name was changed from B. T. Syndicate Limited to Nivaka Fashions Limited on May 21, 2019.The Company is engaged in the business of retailing of Indian ethnic wear through omni channel like offline retail stores and online e-commerce website. The Company owns the brand Ninecolours and it is quite a well known brand in its domain. It manufactures certain products in its own brand in the name of Ninecolours West Nine colours Quirk and Ninecolours Luxe.Apart from thses, the Company has domain specialities in ecommerce and retail sales. Currently, it sells Indian women Ethnic wear online and all kinds of ethnic wear online. Currently, the Company has two EBO stores one in Malad and other in Borivali. In 2014, the Company entered the business of wholesaling in the apparel and textile market. The Company was appointed as Distributor for Bombay Dyeing Manufacturing Co Ltd. for the Bed and Bath Category and was also appointed the Distributor for VIP Industries Limited in 2015.The Company was appointed as the Official Online Seller for the Bombay Dyeing Manufacturing Co Ltd. in 2016. In 2017, the Company got appointed as the Exclusive Online Seller for Spykar. It also opened first retail store under the franchise of Libas Brand in RCITY Mall. The Company also opened its 3 retail travel stores. In 2018, the Company launched 3 stores at Mumbai Metro for retailing of backpac
Company FAQs

What is the Nivaka Fashions Ltd share price today?

The Nivaka Fashions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nivaka Fashions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nivaka Fashions Ltd is ₹35.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nivaka Fashions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nivaka Fashions Ltd is 0 and 3.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nivaka Fashions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nivaka Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nivaka Fashions Ltd is ₹2.88 and ₹7.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nivaka Fashions Ltd?

Nivaka Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -18.91%, 3 Years at -19.55%, 1 Year at 11.62%, 6 Month at -14.72%, 3 Month at -1.88% and 1 Month at 1.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nivaka Fashions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nivaka Fashions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.49 %
Institutions - 2.08 %
Public - 73.42 %

