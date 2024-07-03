Summary

Nivaka Fashions Limited (formerly known as B. T. Syndicate Limited) was incorporated on March 01, 1983. The Company name was changed from B. T. Syndicate Limited to Nivaka Fashions Limited on May 21, 2019.The Company is engaged in the business of retailing of Indian ethnic wear through omni channel like offline retail stores and online e-commerce website. The Company owns the brand Ninecolours and it is quite a well known brand in its domain. It manufactures certain products in its own brand in the name of Ninecolours West Nine colours Quirk and Ninecolours Luxe.Apart from thses, the Company has domain specialities in ecommerce and retail sales. Currently, it sells Indian women Ethnic wear online and all kinds of ethnic wear online. Currently, the Company has two EBO stores one in Malad and other in Borivali. In 2014, the Company entered the business of wholesaling in the apparel and textile market. The Company was appointed as Distributor for Bombay Dyeing Manufacturing Co Ltd. for the Bed and Bath Category and was also appointed the Distributor for VIP Industries Limited in 2015.The Company was appointed as the Official Online Seller for the Bombay Dyeing Manufacturing Co Ltd. in 2016. In 2017, the Company got appointed as the Exclusive Online Seller for Spykar. It also opened first retail store under the franchise of Libas Brand in RCITY Mall. The Company also opened its 3 retail travel stores. In 2018, the Company launched 3 stores at Mumbai Metro for retailing of backpac

