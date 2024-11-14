iifl-logo-icon 1
Nivaka Fashions Ltd Board Meeting

3.6
(1.98%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:15:00 PM

Nivaka Fashions CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting2 Jan 20252 Jan 2025
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with Schedule III of said regulation, notice is hereby given that Ms. Monika Jain (Membership Number: A55705) has been appointed by the Board as a Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company in their Board Meeting held. today i.e. January 02, 2025 based on the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee w.e.f. January 02, 2025.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Nivaka Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting hgd on Thursday, 14t November, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Nivaka Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Friday 06th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06t September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Nivaka Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Any other Matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Outcome of board meeting for financial result for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202417 May 2024
Nivaka Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider approve & take on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report with Unmodified opinion and Declaration by the Company. 2)To Consider and Approve the appointment of M/S Jaymin Modi & Co as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 3)To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Manoj Saraf of Saraf & Saraf Associates as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III of the said Regulations, we wish to inform you that .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting22 Mar 202416 Mar 2024
Nivaka Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To review the performance of non-independent directors and the Board as a Whole. 2. To review the performance of the Chairperson of the company taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors; 3. To assess the quality quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. 4. Any other business with the permission of chair. Thanking You. We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was held today, 22nd March, 2024 and considered the following: 1. Reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a Whole. 2. Reviewed the performance of the Chairperson of the Company, and took into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. 3. Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. We further inform you that the meeting commenced at 04:00 P.M. today and concluded at 04:35 P.M. Kindly take the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.03.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Nivaka Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. 2. Any other Matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III of the said Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e Saturday, 10th February, 2024, inter alia, has approved the following items: The Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. We further inform you that the Board Meeting commenced at 4.00 p.m. today and concluded at 4.45p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

Nivaka Fashions: Related News

No Record Found

