Nivaka Fashions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.61
(2.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21.79

21.55

36.09

14.81

yoy growth (%)

1.12

-40.28

143.64

174.52

Raw materials

-19.06

-20.64

-32.54

-14.33

As % of sales

87.47

95.8

90.18

96.74

Employee costs

-1.01

-1.16

-0.34

-0.25

As % of sales

4.64

5.39

0.95

1.74

Other costs

-1.86

-1.43

-0.63

-0.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.56

6.67

1.75

2.26

Operating profit

-0.15

-1.69

2.56

-0.11

OPM

-0.69

-7.88

7.1

-0.75

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.14

-0.01

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.99

1.01

0.57

0.34

Profit before tax

0.59

-0.83

3.13

0.23

Taxes

0.01

0

-0.78

-0.05

Tax rate

3.31

0

-24.99

-23.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.61

-0.83

2.34

0.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.61

-0.83

2.34

0.18

yoy growth (%)

-174

-135.4

1,202.38

68.73

NPM

2.82

-3.85

6.5

1.21

