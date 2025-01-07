Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21.79
21.55
36.09
14.81
yoy growth (%)
1.12
-40.28
143.64
174.52
Raw materials
-19.06
-20.64
-32.54
-14.33
As % of sales
87.47
95.8
90.18
96.74
Employee costs
-1.01
-1.16
-0.34
-0.25
As % of sales
4.64
5.39
0.95
1.74
Other costs
-1.86
-1.43
-0.63
-0.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.56
6.67
1.75
2.26
Operating profit
-0.15
-1.69
2.56
-0.11
OPM
-0.69
-7.88
7.1
-0.75
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.14
-0.01
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.99
1.01
0.57
0.34
Profit before tax
0.59
-0.83
3.13
0.23
Taxes
0.01
0
-0.78
-0.05
Tax rate
3.31
0
-24.99
-23.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.61
-0.83
2.34
0.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.61
-0.83
2.34
0.18
yoy growth (%)
-174
-135.4
1,202.38
68.73
NPM
2.82
-3.85
6.5
1.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.