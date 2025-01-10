To,

Your directors have pleasure in presenting the 40th Annual Report together with audited statement of accounts of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2023.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The financial performance of your Company for the year ended March 31, 2023 is summarized below: -

Particulars 31stMarch 2023 (Amount in Lakhs) 31st March 2022 (Amount in Lakhs) Revenue from Operations 412.16 1200.890 Other Income 50.57 3.130 Total Revenue 462.73 1204.03 Total Expenses 455.99 1173.420 Profit before tax 6.74 30.600 Profit after tax 2.27 28.840

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE AND SEGMENT REPORTING:

During the financial year ended 31st March 2023, the Company has recorded total revenue of Rs. 462.73 Lakhs and incurred net Profit of Rs. 2.27 lakhs.

Your Company continues carrying on trading activities in textiles products, which is major source of segment in the Company.

OPERATIONS AND STATE OF COMPANY AFFAIRS

During the year under review, your Company has recorded total revenue of Rs. 462.73 Lakhs against Rs. 1204.03 Lakhs in the previous year. Profit before Taxation for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 was Rs. 6.74 Lakhs as compared to a Profit of Rs 30.600 Lakhs in the previous year. Profit after Tax is Rs. 2.27 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 28.840 Lakhs in the previous year.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW:

As stated in Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW:

As stated in Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

SHARE CAPITAL:

Equity Share Capital:

The authorized Share Capital of the Company as on the date of Balance sheet is Rs. 11,00,00,000/- divided into 11,00,00,000equity shares of Rs. 1/- each.

The Paid-up share Capital of the Company as on the date of Balance Sheet is Rs.10,26,90,000/- divided into 10,26,90,000 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each.

During the financial year 2022-23, there was no change in the Share Capital of the Company. The Company has neither issued any shares nor has granted neither any stock Options nor any Sweat Equity Shares during the year.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Board of Directors of your Company have not transferred any amount to the reserves for the financial year under review.

BSE LISTING

The Company is listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with effect from 21st December, 2018.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL CONTROL:

Adequate internal controls, systems, and checks are in place, commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business. The management exercises financial control on the operations through a well-defined budget monitoring process and other standard operating procedures.

HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT:

The Company recognizes the importance of Human Resource as a key asset instrumental in its growth. The Company believes in acquisition, retention and betterment of talented team players. With the philosophy of inclusive growth, the Company has redefined its performance management system. The new system focuses on progression of individual employees together with organizational goals. Under the new system increased thrust will be on job rotation and multiskilling.

SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

The Company is into single reportable segment only.

COMPLIANCE:

The Compliance function of the Company is responsible for independently ensuring that operating and business units comply with regulatory and internal guidelines. The Compliance Department of the Company is continued to play a pivotal role in ensuring implementation of compliance functions in accordance with the directives issued by regulators, the Companys Board of Directors and the Companys Compliance Policy. The Audit Committee of the Board reviews the performance of the Compliance Department and the status of compliance with regulatory/internal guidelines on a periodic basis

DIVIDEND:

Keeping in mind the overall performance and outlook for your Company, your Board of Directors are not declaring dividends as the company require funds for its ongoing project.

Your Directors do not recommend any dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2023

JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE/SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any Joint Ventures/Associate/Subsidiary Companies.

ACCEPTANCE OF FIXED DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any Fixed Deposits from general public within the purview of Section 73, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rule, 2014, during the year under review.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Annual Return as on March 31, 2023 is available on the Companys website and accessible through web link at http://ninecolours.com/

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACT OR ARRANGEMENT WITH RELATED PARTY:

During the year under review, the transactions entered into by the Company with related parties as defined under the Act and the Listing Regulations, were in the ordinary course of Business and on arms length basis. Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Act, in the prescribed Form

AOC-2 is given in Annexure I of this Report. Disclosure of transactions with related parties as required under the applicable Accounting Standards have been made in the notes forming part of the financial statements. The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is available on the Companys website.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the Financial Year under review as stipulated under -Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, is attached and forms a part of this Report.

LOANS, INVESTMENT AND GUARANTEES BY THE COMPANY:

Particulars of loans given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, wherever applicable will form part of the Notes to the Financial Statements.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements as designed and implemented by the Company are adequate. The Internal Auditor continuously monitors the efficiency of the internal controls/ compliance with the objective of providing to Audit Committee and the Board of Directors, an independent, objective and reasonable assurance of the adequacy and effectiveness of the organisations risk management, control and governance processes. This system of internal control facilitates effective compliance of Section 138 of the Act and the Listing Regulations.

During the year under review, no material or serious observations has been received from the Auditor of the Company for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The Company is managed by well-qualified professionals. All directors are suitably qualified, experienced and competent. The members of the Board of Directors are persons with considerable experience and expertise in Audit, Accounts, Finance, Administration and Marketing. The Company is benefitted by the experience and skills of the Board of Directors. The Independent Directors have made disclosures to the Board confirming that there is no material, financial and/or commercial transactions between them and the company which could have potential conflict of interest with the company at large.

Appointment and Resignation of Directors and Key Managerial Person:

Pursuant to Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”), Mr. Priyesh Shantilal Jain (DIN: 00741595) is liable to retire by rotation and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment.

Based on the confirmations received from Directors, none of the Directors are disqualified from appointment under Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The following are the List of Directors and KMP of the Company during the year:

SR NO CATEGORY/ DESIGNATION NAME OF THE DIRECTOR I) PROMOTER AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 1 Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Bhavin Shantilal Jain 2 Executive Director Mr. Mitesh Ajit Thakkar II) PROMOTER AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 1 Non-Executive Director Mr. Priyesh Shantilal Jain III) INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR 1 Independent Director Mrs. Gayathri Muttur Nagaraj 2 Independent Director Mr. Dinesh Jamnadas Shah 3 Independent Director Mr. Vithal Ashokrao Mahajan

he Composition of Key Managerial Personnel as on 31 st March, 2023 is as below:

SR DESIGNATION NAME OF KMP NO 1 Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Mr. Ashish Kumar Vijay # 2 Chief Financial Officer Mr. Mitesh Thakkar 3 Managing Director Bhavin Shantilal Jain

# Mr. Ashish Kumar Vijay resigned from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f 7th July, 2023 and Avinash Manganu Jha has been appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f 13th July, 2023

The members of the Board of Directors of the Company are of proven competence and integrity. Besides having financial literacy, experience, leadership qualities and the ability to think strategically, the Directors have a significant degree of commitment to the Company and devote adequate time for the meetings, preparation and attendance.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

During FY 2022-23, Six meetings of the Board of Directors were held on the following dates:

• 28th May, 2022

• 13th August, 2022

• 5th September, 2022

• 14th November, 2022

• 1st February, 2023

• 13th February, 2023

Name of Director DIN Category 1 Board Meetings Held Attended Mr. Bhavin Shantilal Jain 00741604 Managing Director 6 6 Mr. Priyesh Shantilal Jain 00741595 Non-Executive Non-Independent Director 6 6 Mrs. Gayathri Muttur Nagaraj** 06742638 Woman Independent Director 6 3 Mr. Dinesh Jamnadas Shah 02377709 Independent Director 6 4 Mr. Mitesh Ajit Thakkar## 06994888 CFO & Executive Director 6 6 Mr. Vithal Ashokrao Mahajan 07358366 Independent Director 6 3 Ms. Prajakta Ashok Patil* 07805324 Woman Independent Director 6 1 Mr. Jigar Balmukand Agarwal # 06494120 Executive Director 6 2

*Ms. Prajakta Ashok Patil resigned from the post of Woman Independent Director w.e.f 24th June, 2022 ** Mrs. Gayathri Muttur Nagaraj has been appointed as Woman Independent Director w.e.f 13th August, 2022 #Mr. Jigar Balmukand Agarwal resigned from the post of Executive Director w.e.f 29th August, 2022.

# #Mr. Mitesh Thakkar has been appointed as Executive Director w.e.f 5th September, 2022

The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under section 173 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, relevant circulars, notifications, orders and amendments thereof.

DIRECTORS REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has framed a Remuneration policy, providing criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and a policy on remuneration for Directors, key managerial personnel and other employees. The details of this policy are given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required under section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report as ANNEXURE II.

STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENT:

The audited Standalone financial statement of the Company prepared in accordance with relevant Accounting Standards (AS) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India forms part of this Annual Report. The Compliance Officer will make these documents available upon receipt of a request from any member of the Company interested in obtaining the same. These documents will also be available for inspection at the Registered Office of your Company during working hours up to the date of the Annual General Meeting.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

A separate meeting of the independent directors (“Annual ID Meeting”) was convened, which reviewed the performance of the Board (as a whole), the Non-Independent Directors and the Chairperson. Post the Annual ID Meeting, the collective feedback of each of the Independent Directors was discussed by the Chairperson with the Board covering performance of the Board as a whole, performance of the Non-Independent Directors and performance of the Board Chairman.

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and there is no change in their status of Independence. As required under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

During the financial year 2022-23, all the Independent Directors of the Company have given necessary declarations regarding their Independence to the Board as stipulated in Section 149(6) & 149(7) of the Act read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 16(1) (b) and 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations

In the opinion of the Board, all the Independent Directors fulfil the conditions specified in the Act with regard to integrity, expertise and experience (including the proficiency) of an Independent Director and are independent of the management.

AUDITORS:

• Statutory Auditors:

ADV & Associates., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, having FRN: 128045W, Auditors of the Company have submitted their Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2023 and they have given an unmodified opinion(s) report on the Financial Statements for the year under review. The Auditors have confirmed that they comply with all the requirements and criteria and are qualified to continue to act as Auditors of the Company. No frauds have been reported by the Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Act.

• Secretarial Auditor:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/S Jaymin Modi & Co, Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Report of the Secretarial Auditor is annexed herewith as “Annexure III”.

AUDITORS REPORT:

The observations and comments furnished by the Auditors in their report read together with the notes to Accounts are self- explanatory and hence do not call for any further comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In accordance with the requirement of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the Company confirms:

1. In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023 the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

2. That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2023.

3. That the Directors have taken sufficient and proper care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting material fraud and other irregularities.

4. That the Directors have prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis.

5. There are no material changes & commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate & the date of the report.

6. There are proper systems which have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

7. That the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

ANNUAL EVALUATION BY THE BOARD OF ITS OWN PERFORMANCE, ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(p) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, of individual Directors as well as the evaluation of the working of its all Committees.

a. Independent Directors

The performance of each independent director was evaluated by the entire Board of Directors (in the absence of the director getting evaluated) on various parameters like engagement, leadership, analysis, decision making, communication, governance, interest of stakeholders, etc. The Board was of the unanimous view that every Independent Director was a reputed professional and brought his rich experience to the deliberations of the Board. The Board also appreciated the contribution made by all Independent Directors in guiding the management to achieving higher growth and continuance of each independent director on the Board will be in the interest of the Company.

b. Non-Independent Directors

The performance of all the non-independent directors was evaluated by the Independent Directors at their separate meeting. Further, their performance was also evaluated by the Board of Directors. The various criteria considered for the purpose of evaluation included leadership, engagement, transparency, analysis, decision making, functional

knowledge, governance, stakeholders etc. The Board was of the unanimous view that all the non-independent directors were providing good business and people leadership.

DETAILS OF THE COMMITTEES OF DIRECTORS

Details of Audit Committee of Directors, Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Directors and Stakeholders Relationship/Grievance Committee of Directors as required under the Companies Act, 2013 are provided in Corporate Governance Report and forming part of the report. The recommendation by the Audit Committee as and when made to Board has been accepted by it

RISK MANAGEMENT:

During the year, Management of the Company evaluated the existing Risk Management Policy of the Company to make it more focused in identifying and prioritizing the risks, role of various executives in monitoring & mitigation of risk and reporting process. Its aim is to enhance shareholders value and provide an optimum risk-reward trade off. The Risk Management Policy has been reviewed and found adequate to the requirements of the Company, and approved by the Board. The Management evaluated various risks and that there is no element of risk identified that may threaten the existence of the Company.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Your Company has incorporated the appropriate standards for corporate governance. Pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Company is filing Corporate Governance Report to stock exchange quarterly. However, as per Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 company is giving report on corporate governance report in annual report of the company. Corporate Governance Report is as per Annexure - 1. The requisite certificate from the Auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is attached in the report on Corporate Governance.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONISIBILITY:

During the period under review Corporate Social Responsibility in accordance with the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 wasnt applicable to the Company.

CODE OF CONDUCT

Regulations 17(5) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, requires listed Companies to lay down a Code of Conduct for its Directors and Senior Management, incorporating duties of Directors as laid down in the Companies Act, 2013. The Board has adopted a Code of Conduct for all Directors and Senior Management of the Company and the same has been placed on Companys website.

DIRECTORS INTEREST IN THE COMPANY

Sometime, the Company does enter into contracts with companies in which some of the Directors of the Company are interested as director or member. However, these contracts are in the ordinary course of the Companys business without giving any specific weightage to them. Directors regularly make full disclosures to the Board of Directors regarding the nature of their interest in the companies in which they are directors or members. Full particulars of contracts entered with companies in which directors are directly or indirectly concerned or interested are entered in the Register of Contracts maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the same is placed in every Board Meeting for the noting

secretarial standards

During the year under review, the Company has complied with Secretarial Standards on meetings of the Board of Directors (“SS-1”) and on General Meetings (“SS-2”) as amended and issued from time to time by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India in terms of Section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013.

DISCLOSURE AS REQUIRED UNDER SECTION 22 OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013. Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary & trainees) are covered under the policy.

The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints and disposed of during the year 2022-23

a) No. of complaints received: NIL

b) No. of complaints disposed NIL

Further the Company has also set up an Internal Complaint Committee as required to be formed under Section 4 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder. The members of the committee are the female employees of the Company and they directly report to the management of the Company.

During the financial year 2022-23, the Committee submitted its Annual Report as prescribed in the said Act and there was no complaint as regards sexual harassment received by the Committee during the year.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no change in the nature of the business of the Company during the year.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE

REPORT:

There are no Material changes and commitments affecting financial position between end of the financial year and the date of the report is given as hereunder.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY AND VIGIL MECHANISM:

To create enduring value for all stakeholders and ensure the highest level of honesty, integrity and ethical behaviour

in all its operations, the Company has formulated Vigil Mechanism Policy. This policy aspires to encourage all employees to report suspected or actual occurrence of illegal, unethical or inappropriate events (behaviour or practices) that affect Companys interest/image.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The Additional information required under the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and forming part of the Report is reproduced herewith:

(A) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

i) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: NIL

ii) The steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy: NIL

iii) The capital investment on energy conservation equipments: NIL

(B) TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

i) The efforts made towards technology absorption: NIL

ii) The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution:

> Better economy, reduction in emission & clean operation

> Optimum efficiency

iii) In case of imported technology (imported during the last year reckoned from the beginning of the financial year): NIL

> The details of technology imported: NIL

> The year of import: NIL

> Whether the technology fully absorbed: NIL

> If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof; and: NIL

iv) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development: NIL

(b) Foreign Exchange earnings and outgo:

i) Total foreign exchange inflow: NIL

ii) Total foreign exchange outflow: NIL

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS:

There is no significant and material order passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (IBC) DURING THE YEAR ALONG WITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR

Not applicable as the Company has not made or received any application under the IBC during the financial year.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

The Company has not entered into any one-time settlement and thus, this clause is not applicable.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Investors are cautioned that this discussion contains statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like anticipate, believe, estimate intend, will, expect and other similar expressions are intended to identify “Forward Looking Statements”. The company assumes no responsibility to amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied.

GREEN INITIATIVE

Corporate Affairs, Government of India, enabling electronic delivery of documents including the Annual Report etc. to Members at their e-mail address registered with the Depository Participants (“DPs”) and RTAs. To support the ‘Green Initiative, Members who have not registered their email addresses are requested to register the same with the Companys Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (“RTAs”)/ Depositories for receiving all communications, including Annual Report, Notices, Circulars, etc., from the Company electronically. Pursuant to the MCA Circular No. 10/2022 dated 28 December 2022 and SEBI Circular dated 05 January 2023, the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2023 including therein the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year 2022-23, are being sent only by email to the Members.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your directors place on record their appreciation for the contribution made by the employees at all levels enabling the Company to achieve the performance during the year under review.

Your directors wish to place on record their sincere appreciation for the continued support and cooperation extended to the Company by its bankers, customers, vendors, suppliers, dealers, investors, business associates, all the

their faith in the Company

