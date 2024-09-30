|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|Newspaper Advertisement for the Notice of 41st Annual General Meeting Proceeding of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Disclosure of Voting Result of 41st Annual General Meeting of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024)
