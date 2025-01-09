iifl-logo-icon 1
Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

35.05
(1.95%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.25

5.25

5.25

5.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.59

0.76

0.73

0.71

Net Worth

5.84

6.01

5.98

5.96

Minority Interest

Debt

1.16

0.11

0.05

0.22

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0.02

0

Total Liabilities

7.01

6.12

6.05

6.18

Fixed Assets

2.09

0.79

0.93

1.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.05

0.04

0

Networking Capital

2.49

1.87

1.48

1.08

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.05

0.05

0.1

0.11

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.8

2.2

1.73

1.46

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.36

-0.38

-0.35

-0.49

Cash

0.19

0.77

0.83

0.46

Total Assets

4.78

3.49

3.28

2.56

