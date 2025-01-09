Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.25
5.25
5.25
5.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.59
0.76
0.73
0.71
Net Worth
5.84
6.01
5.98
5.96
Minority Interest
Debt
1.16
0.11
0.05
0.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0.02
0
Total Liabilities
7.01
6.12
6.05
6.18
Fixed Assets
2.09
0.79
0.93
1.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.05
0.04
0
Networking Capital
2.49
1.87
1.48
1.08
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.05
0.05
0.1
0.11
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.8
2.2
1.73
1.46
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.36
-0.38
-0.35
-0.49
Cash
0.19
0.77
0.83
0.46
Total Assets
4.78
3.49
3.28
2.56
