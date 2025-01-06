Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0.08
0.09
Depreciation
0
0
-0.15
-0.13
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Working capital
-0.85
-0.62
0.71
1.07
Other operating items
Operating
-0.85
-0.62
0.62
1
Capital expenditure
-0.09
-0.24
0.05
0.64
Free cash flow
-0.94
-0.86
0.67
1.64
Equity raised
1.25
1.05
3.22
0.89
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.08
-0.19
-0.05
0.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.39
-5.55
3.84
2.73
