iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

34.4
(-1.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:30:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

3.66

4.02

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-8.9

52.75

Raw materials

0

0

-3.52

-3.62

As % of sales

0

0

96.07

89.97

Employee costs

0

0

-0.11

-0.11

As % of sales

0

0

3.26

2.94

Other costs

0

0

-0.21

-0.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

5.83

3.99

Operating profit

0

0

-0.18

0.12

OPM

0

0

-5.17

3.08

Depreciation

0

0

-0.15

-0.13

Interest expense

0

0

-0.06

-0.06

Other income

0

0

0.49

0.17

Profit before tax

0

0

0.08

0.09

Taxes

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Tax rate

0

0

-16.8

-28.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0.07

0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0.07

0.06

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

5.65

24.79

NPM

0

0

1.99

1.72

Northlink Fiscal : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.