Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd Share Price

35.45
(1.90%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open35.45
  • Day's High35.45
  • 52 Wk High1,030
  • Prev. Close34.79
  • Day's Low35.45
  • 52 Wk Low 17.83
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.52
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.61
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:15 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.23%

Non-Promoter- 53.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.25

5.25

5.25

5.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.59

0.76

0.73

0.71

Net Worth

5.84

6.01

5.98

5.96

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

3.66

4.02

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-8.9

52.75

Raw materials

0

0

-3.52

-3.62

As % of sales

0

0

96.07

89.97

Employee costs

0

0

-0.11

-0.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0.08

0.09

Depreciation

0

0

-0.15

-0.13

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Working capital

-0.85

-0.62

0.71

1.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-8.9

52.75

Op profit growth

0

-100

-252.94

206.82

EBIT growth

0

-100

-8.31

30.74

Net profit growth

0

-100

5.65

24.79

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shamli Maria

Independent Director

Bharat Soni

Independent Director

Inderjit Singh Jassal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sahil Khurana

Director

Gargee Seghal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swati Jindal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd

Summary

Northlink Fiscal and Capital Services Limited is a NBFC registered with Reserve Bank of India, Chandigarh. The Company was incorporated on November 28, 1994 and started its commercial operations on December 30th, 1994. Earlier, the Company was into wholesale of construction materials. It identified two reportable segments mainly via trading of Cement and financing & rental income.The company had three firms having own proprietorship namely M/s Northlink Tradings, M/S Kuber Traders and M/S Capital Agencies deals in trading of Cement in year 2018-19. The Company engaged in lending the loans and trading activities (i.e. Cement and Steel & Iron) during the year 2019-20 but discontinued trading activities in 2020-21. And now in 2022-23, it is engaged in providing /lending loans.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd share price today?

The Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd is ₹18.61 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd is 0 and 3.37 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd is ₹17.83 and ₹1030 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd?

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.17%, 3 Years at 13.89%, 1 Year at 88.97%, 6 Month at -46.51%, 3 Month at 40.67% and 1 Month at -3.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.24 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 53.76 %

