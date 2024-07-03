Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹35.45
Prev. Close₹34.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹35.45
Day's Low₹35.45
52 Week's High₹1,030
52 Week's Low₹17.83
Book Value₹10.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.61
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.25
5.25
5.25
5.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.59
0.76
0.73
0.71
Net Worth
5.84
6.01
5.98
5.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
3.66
4.02
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-8.9
52.75
Raw materials
0
0
-3.52
-3.62
As % of sales
0
0
96.07
89.97
Employee costs
0
0
-0.11
-0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0.08
0.09
Depreciation
0
0
-0.15
-0.13
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Working capital
-0.85
-0.62
0.71
1.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-8.9
52.75
Op profit growth
0
-100
-252.94
206.82
EBIT growth
0
-100
-8.31
30.74
Net profit growth
0
-100
5.65
24.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shamli Maria
Independent Director
Bharat Soni
Independent Director
Inderjit Singh Jassal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sahil Khurana
Director
Gargee Seghal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swati Jindal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd
Summary
Northlink Fiscal and Capital Services Limited is a NBFC registered with Reserve Bank of India, Chandigarh. The Company was incorporated on November 28, 1994 and started its commercial operations on December 30th, 1994. Earlier, the Company was into wholesale of construction materials. It identified two reportable segments mainly via trading of Cement and financing & rental income.The company had three firms having own proprietorship namely M/s Northlink Tradings, M/S Kuber Traders and M/S Capital Agencies deals in trading of Cement in year 2018-19. The Company engaged in lending the loans and trading activities (i.e. Cement and Steel & Iron) during the year 2019-20 but discontinued trading activities in 2020-21. And now in 2022-23, it is engaged in providing /lending loans.
The Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd is ₹18.61 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd is 0 and 3.37 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd is ₹17.83 and ₹1030 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.17%, 3 Years at 13.89%, 1 Year at 88.97%, 6 Month at -46.51%, 3 Month at 40.67% and 1 Month at -3.80%.
