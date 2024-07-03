iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd Company Summary

35.05
(1.95%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd Summary

Northlink Fiscal and Capital Services Limited is a NBFC registered with Reserve Bank of India, Chandigarh. The Company was incorporated on November 28, 1994 and started its commercial operations on December 30th, 1994. Earlier, the Company was into wholesale of construction materials. It identified two reportable segments mainly via trading of Cement and financing & rental income.The company had three firms having own proprietorship namely M/s Northlink Tradings, M/S Kuber Traders and M/S Capital Agencies deals in trading of Cement in year 2018-19. The Company engaged in lending the loans and trading activities (i.e. Cement and Steel & Iron) during the year 2019-20 but discontinued trading activities in 2020-21. And now in 2022-23, it is engaged in providing /lending loans.

