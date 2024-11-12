Northlink Fiscal And Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 12th day of February 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at #86 Mall Road Civil Lines Ludhiana (PB)-141001 in order to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2023. 2. To consider and transact any other business if any which may be placed before with the permission of the Chairman. Further the Company had already intimated to exchange that trading window for dealing in securities of the Company for designated person shall remain closed from 01.01.2024 till end of 48 hours after the declaration of unaudited financial results by the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2023. In continuation to our notice letter dated 03.02.2024, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held on 12.02.2024 considered and approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2022. Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of the Company has considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31.12.2023 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors, M/s K R Aggarwal & Associates, Chartered Accountants. The Board Meeting of the Company commenced at 1:00 PM and ended at 01:35 PM. You are requested to take on record the above on your records. In continuation to our notice letter dated 03.02.2024, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held on 12.02.2024 considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2023. Pursuant to the regulations 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of the Company has considered and approved the following: i Unaduited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31.12.2023 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors, M/s K R Aggarwal & Associates, Chartered Accountants. The Board Meeting of the Company commenced at 1:00 PM and ended at 1:35 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)