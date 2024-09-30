AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to requirement of regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we are pleased to inform that the 29th Annual General Meeting of the company was held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 3 pm at 86, mall road, civil lines, Ludhiana-141001. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) In Compliance with the provisions of Reg. 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with other applicable provisions and Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 readwith applicable rules framed thereunder, please find attached the: 1. Voting Results; & 2. Scrutinizer Report both dated 01.10.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024)