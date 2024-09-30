|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to requirement of regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we are pleased to inform that the 29th Annual General Meeting of the company was held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 3 pm at 86, mall road, civil lines, Ludhiana-141001. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) In Compliance with the provisions of Reg. 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with other applicable provisions and Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 readwith applicable rules framed thereunder, please find attached the: 1. Voting Results; & 2. Scrutinizer Report both dated 01.10.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.