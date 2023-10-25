Novartis India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.34
12.34
12.34
12.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
732.48
763.32
679.36
698.85
Net Worth
744.82
775.66
691.7
711.19
Minority Interest
Debt
6.97
21.51
24.01
62.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.87
6.62
0
0
Total Liabilities
759.66
803.79
715.71
773.67
Fixed Assets
6.94
19.25
23.65
63.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
23.24
22.42
27.18
30.27
Networking Capital
133.4
206.18
147.25
180.61
Inventories
44.86
54.72
57.07
47.95
Inventory Days
52.09
45.89
Sundry Debtors
41.47
36.16
44.56
38.73
Debtor Days
40.67
37.06
Other Current Assets
220.21
301.07
287.48
322.55
Sundry Creditors
-61.59
-59.67
-72.2
-55.2
Creditor Days
65.9
52.83
Other Current Liabilities
-111.55
-126.1
-169.66
-173.42
Cash
596.08
555.94
517.63
498.88
Total Assets
759.66
803.79
715.71
773.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.