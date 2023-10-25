iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Novartis India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

672.25
(-2.48%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:57:48 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Novartis India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

399.87

381.35

438.25

563.88

yoy growth (%)

4.85

-12.98

-22.27

-14.07

Raw materials

-178.13

-146.62

-182.32

-245.51

As % of sales

44.54

38.44

41.6

43.53

Employee costs

-101.89

-108.51

-113.87

-144.53

As % of sales

25.48

28.45

25.98

25.63

Other costs

-92.74

-99.43

-130.03

-180.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.19

26.07

29.67

31.93

Operating profit

27.11

26.79

12.03

-6.25

OPM

6.77

7.02

2.74

-1.1

Depreciation

-9.65

-12.16

-13.14

-2.53

Interest expense

-4.83

-7.68

-6.39

-5.53

Other income

33.19

33.09

36.14

171.83

Profit before tax

45.82

40.04

28.64

157.52

Taxes

0.1

-19.14

-18.56

-79.16

Tax rate

0.21

-47.8

-64.8

-50.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

45.92

20.9

10.08

78.36

Exceptional items

-49.64

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.72

20.9

10.08

78.35

yoy growth (%)

-117.79

107.34

-87.13

36.94

NPM

-0.93

5.48

2.3

13.89

Novartis India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Novartis India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.