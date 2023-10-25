Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
399.87
381.35
438.25
563.88
yoy growth (%)
4.85
-12.98
-22.27
-14.07
Raw materials
-178.13
-146.62
-182.32
-245.51
As % of sales
44.54
38.44
41.6
43.53
Employee costs
-101.89
-108.51
-113.87
-144.53
As % of sales
25.48
28.45
25.98
25.63
Other costs
-92.74
-99.43
-130.03
-180.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.19
26.07
29.67
31.93
Operating profit
27.11
26.79
12.03
-6.25
OPM
6.77
7.02
2.74
-1.1
Depreciation
-9.65
-12.16
-13.14
-2.53
Interest expense
-4.83
-7.68
-6.39
-5.53
Other income
33.19
33.09
36.14
171.83
Profit before tax
45.82
40.04
28.64
157.52
Taxes
0.1
-19.14
-18.56
-79.16
Tax rate
0.21
-47.8
-64.8
-50.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
45.92
20.9
10.08
78.36
Exceptional items
-49.64
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.72
20.9
10.08
78.35
yoy growth (%)
-117.79
107.34
-87.13
36.94
NPM
-0.93
5.48
2.3
13.89
