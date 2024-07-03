iifl-logo-icon 1
Novartis India Ltd Share Price

672.25
(-2.48%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:57:48 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open691.05
  • Day's High698.2
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close689.35
  • Day's Low668.35
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)79.57
  • P/E26.07
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value320.35
  • EPS35.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,659.84
  • Div. Yield2.71
No Records Found

Novartis India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

691.05

Prev. Close

689.35

Turnover(Lac.)

79.57

Day's High

698.2

Day's Low

668.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

320.35

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,659.84

P/E

26.07

EPS

35.4

Divi. Yield

2.71

Novartis India Ltd Corporate Action

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 25

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 May, 2024

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Novartis India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Novartis India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.67%

Foreign: 70.67%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.72%

Institutions: 0.72%

Non-Institutions: 28.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Novartis India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.34

12.34

12.34

12.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

732.48

763.32

679.36

698.85

Net Worth

744.82

775.66

691.7

711.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

399.87

381.35

438.25

563.88

yoy growth (%)

4.85

-12.98

-22.27

-14.07

Raw materials

-178.13

-146.62

-182.32

-245.51

As % of sales

44.54

38.44

41.6

43.53

Employee costs

-101.89

-108.51

-113.87

-144.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

45.82

40.04

28.64

157.52

Depreciation

-9.65

-12.16

-13.14

-2.53

Tax paid

0.1

-19.14

-18.56

-79.16

Working capital

-78.83

-15.29

-30.38

-167.55

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.85

-12.98

-22.27

-14.07

Op profit growth

1.19

122.69

-292.48

-124.96

EBIT growth

6.13

36.22

-78.51

76.36

Net profit growth

-117.79

107.34

-87.13

36.94

No Record Found

Novartis India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Novartis India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

C Snook

Independent Director

Sandra Martryes

Independent Director

SANKER PARAMESWARAN

Whole Time Director & CFO

Shilpa Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chandni Maru

Independent Director

Gira Sardesai

Whole Time Director

Falin Majmudar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Novartis India Ltd

Summary

Novartis India Limited (NIL) is a subsidiary of Swiss giant Novartis, the worlds second largest pharmaceutical company was incorporated on 13 December 1947. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of drugs, pharmaceutical products and formulations for consumer healthcare and animal healthcare; it operates into four segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Generics, Over the Trade Counter and Animal Health. The origin of Novartis is linked to the origin of three distinct companies namely Geigy, Ciba, and Sandoz. The history of Geigy goes back to the middle of the 18th century, Ciba was founded around 1860, and Sandoz was set-up in 1886. In 1970 Ciba and Geigy merged to form Ciba-Geigy Ltd. Sandoz and Ciba-Geigy Ltd continued as separate entities for the next 25 years. In 1996, in one of the largest corporate mergers in history Sandoz and Ciba-Geigy Ltd. joined to form Novartis. In the year 1998, the company had set-up the Novartis Institute for Functional Genomics. During the year 2000, Novartis acquired the products Famvir and Vectavir/Denavir from SmithKline Beecham also in the same year, the company started to provide treatment to leprosy patients worldwide through World Health Organisation (WHO). Also in 2000, NIL had started JEET (Joint Effort to Eradicate Tuberculosis) with the aim of increasing awareness among TB patents and to involve doctors more actively in the fight against disease. After a year, Novartis Respiratory Research Centre, the largest of its kind i
Company FAQs

What is the Novartis India Ltd share price today?

The Novartis India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹672.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Novartis India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Novartis India Ltd is ₹1659.84 Cr. as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Novartis India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Novartis India Ltd is 26.07 and 3.12 as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Novartis India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Novartis India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Novartis India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the CAGR of Novartis India Ltd?

Novartis India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.19%, 3 Years at 2.45%, 1 Year at -1.49%, 6 Month at 16.72%, 3 Month at -12.85% and 1 Month at -6.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Novartis India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Novartis India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

