SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹691.05
Prev. Close₹689.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹79.57
Day's High₹698.2
Day's Low₹668.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹320.35
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,659.84
P/E26.07
EPS35.4
Divi. Yield2.71
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.34
12.34
12.34
12.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
732.48
763.32
679.36
698.85
Net Worth
744.82
775.66
691.7
711.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
399.87
381.35
438.25
563.88
yoy growth (%)
4.85
-12.98
-22.27
-14.07
Raw materials
-178.13
-146.62
-182.32
-245.51
As % of sales
44.54
38.44
41.6
43.53
Employee costs
-101.89
-108.51
-113.87
-144.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
45.82
40.04
28.64
157.52
Depreciation
-9.65
-12.16
-13.14
-2.53
Tax paid
0.1
-19.14
-18.56
-79.16
Working capital
-78.83
-15.29
-30.38
-167.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.85
-12.98
-22.27
-14.07
Op profit growth
1.19
122.69
-292.48
-124.96
EBIT growth
6.13
36.22
-78.51
76.36
Net profit growth
-117.79
107.34
-87.13
36.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
C Snook
Independent Director
Sandra Martryes
Independent Director
SANKER PARAMESWARAN
Whole Time Director & CFO
Shilpa Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chandni Maru
Independent Director
Gira Sardesai
Whole Time Director
Falin Majmudar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Novartis India Ltd
Summary
Novartis India Limited (NIL) is a subsidiary of Swiss giant Novartis, the worlds second largest pharmaceutical company was incorporated on 13 December 1947. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of drugs, pharmaceutical products and formulations for consumer healthcare and animal healthcare; it operates into four segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Generics, Over the Trade Counter and Animal Health. The origin of Novartis is linked to the origin of three distinct companies namely Geigy, Ciba, and Sandoz. The history of Geigy goes back to the middle of the 18th century, Ciba was founded around 1860, and Sandoz was set-up in 1886. In 1970 Ciba and Geigy merged to form Ciba-Geigy Ltd. Sandoz and Ciba-Geigy Ltd continued as separate entities for the next 25 years. In 1996, in one of the largest corporate mergers in history Sandoz and Ciba-Geigy Ltd. joined to form Novartis. In the year 1998, the company had set-up the Novartis Institute for Functional Genomics. During the year 2000, Novartis acquired the products Famvir and Vectavir/Denavir from SmithKline Beecham also in the same year, the company started to provide treatment to leprosy patients worldwide through World Health Organisation (WHO). Also in 2000, NIL had started JEET (Joint Effort to Eradicate Tuberculosis) with the aim of increasing awareness among TB patents and to involve doctors more actively in the fight against disease. After a year, Novartis Respiratory Research Centre, the largest of its kind i
Read More
The Novartis India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹672.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Novartis India Ltd is ₹1659.84 Cr. as of 25 Oct ‘23
The PE and PB ratios of Novartis India Ltd is 26.07 and 3.12 as of 25 Oct ‘23
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Novartis India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Novartis India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Oct ‘23
Novartis India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.19%, 3 Years at 2.45%, 1 Year at -1.49%, 6 Month at 16.72%, 3 Month at -12.85% and 1 Month at -6.85%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.