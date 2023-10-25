Boards Report

Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 76th Annual Report along with the audited financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2024 ("year under review").

Summary of Financial Results

(Rs. in million) Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 3,350.7 3,787.4 Total Income 3,967.5 4,368.5 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 1,228.4 1,153.8 Profit/(Loss) after tax 851.9 1,033.6 Other Comprehensive Income for the year 12.1 31.1 Retained Earnings balance brought forward from previous year 7,597.2 6,779.4 Available for appropriation 8,461.2 7,844.1 The Directors have made the following appropriations: Dividend 1,172.8 246.9 Retained Earnings balance carried forward 7,288.4 7,597.2

Dividend

We are pleased to inform our shareholders that your Board of Directors have recommended a dividend for the reporting period, reflecting our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders. We have diligently managed our financial resources and have continued momentum of the improved profitability. The Board has recommended a Dividend of Rs.25 per equity share of Rs.5 each to be apportioned out of the profits for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend, if approved, will result in cash outflow of Rs.617.3 million.

The Dividend Distribution Policy, approved by the board in terms of Regulation 43A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as ‘SEBI Listing Regulations) is available on the website of the Company at: https://www.novartis.com/sites/novartis_in/files/Dividend%20Distribution%20policy.pdf

The Dividend will be paid to members whose names appear in the register of members as on record date and in respect of shares held in dematerialized form, it will be paid to the members whose names are furnished by NSDL and CDSL as beneficial owners as on that date.

Transfer to General Reserves

Your Company does not propose to transfer any amount to the General Reserves for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Management Discussion and Analysis

For the financial year under review, the business operations of the Company comprise Pharmaceuticals.

a. Economy, Industry and Development

The global medicine market is expected to grow at 3 - 6 per cent CAGR through 2026, touching close to USD 1.8 trillion in total market size by 2026.i Several countries are presently looking at healthcare reforms. Drug manufacturers face stricter access and pricing environments as we go into 2024. Governments across various jurisdictions including the US, EU, Germany, Japan, China, etc. are introducing reforms aimed at controlling healthcare spending/drug costs. Such initiatives are likely to place significant pressure on the industrys revenue model.

The Indian Pharmaceutical Industry is currently valued at USD 50 billion and is expected to reach USD 65 billion by 2024, and thereafter USD 120 - 130 billion by 2030." Indian pharma exports witnessed a growth of 103% between 2013 and 2022.iii During FY18 to FY23, the Indian Pharmaceutical Industry logged a compound annual growth rate of 6 - 8 per cent. The domestic formulations market is projected to grow at an 8-10 per cent CAGR (reaching USD 20-22 billion in FY24), slightly below pre-pandemic growth rates, with export growth forecasted at 10 per cent (reaching USD 22-24 billion) compared to the historical long-term 15 per cent CAGR pre-COVID.iv

Concerns about regulatory compliance, increased competition, and pricing pressures in the US market will likely pose challenges to pharma export growth; nevertheless, Indian manufacturers are expected to focus on diverse product offerings including complex generics, biosimilars, and new branded products. Research and development will prioritize innovations in delivery systems for generics, with limited emphasis on new chemical entity (NCE) introductions/ Encouraged by the Government, the industry is looking at moving from volume to value-led growth. The shift aims to position India as a hub for drug discovery, development, and innovation. A collaborative mindset is emerging, with regulatory support, digital adoption, sustainability, and academia-industry collaborations driving the transformation. Indian pharma companies are expanding their global footprint by exporting to over 200 countries. Additionally, Efforts to enhance the quality standards within the domestic pharmaceutical industry have been underway through regulatory improvements.

The Government is expected to remain committed to universal healthcare and ensuring access and affordability. The AB-PMJAY scheme has received an increased allocation in the Interim Budget and may be extended to other vulnerable sections of the population, beyond its current scope. Regarding upcoming significant reforms, the legal framework governing the pharmaceutical sector, namely the pre-independence Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 is expected to undergo a long-overdue update through the Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023 (‘Bill). The pricing framework is also expected to undergo a significant revamp following the constitution of the Committee for Reforms in the Pricing Framework for Drugs and Medical Devices by the Department of Pharmaceuticals.vi The new Uniform Code of Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices, 2024 (‘Code) shows a shift away from the Governments earlier light touch regulatory approach wherein the Government will be able to take cognizance of any violations taking place under other laws and regulations by pharmaceutical companies as part of their marketing practices.

b. Performance

Revenue from operations for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 was Rs.3,350.7 million illustrating a decrease of 11.5 per cent over the previous year. The Profit before tax for the year stood at Rs.1,228.4 million indicating increase of 6.5 per cent over the previous year. Profit before Tax for year 2022-23 was Rs.1,153.8 million.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, released the revised National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), 2022. The revised list of NLEM impacted 9 (Nine) brands marketed by the Company. These brands are majorly in the areas of Oncology and Neurology.

Organ transplant procedures are projected to grow at 11 per cent in year 2024 primarily contributed by increased medical tourism supported by budget-friendly packages, advancement in surgical techniques, and government initiatives like the "Angdaan Mahotsav" awareness campaign1.

The incorporation of kidney, heart, lung, and liver transplants under PM-JAY Ayushman Bharat and Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi with financial support for BPL (Below Poverty Line) patients demonstrates a commitment to accessibility of Organ transplants in India.

Novartis continues to engage Physicians for high brand recall and for dissemination of key scientific messages. This is done through differentiated campaigns channelized through RTEs (Rep Triggered Emails) and CMEs (Continuing Medical Education). We continue to create high differentiation for Novartis brands in the Transplant maintenance portfolio. Physicians have adapted well to digital engagements, and we continue to implement them.

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Transplant Maintenance portfolio grew by 11 per cent, which helped the organization to offset the impact on the sales due to shortage of Simulect. This growth was achieved despite a highly cluttered genericized market, by bringing in sharp focus on individual brands in Transplant Maintenance portfolio with high-pitch share of voice campaigns coupled with the innovative TRIO campaign aimed at driving a portfolio-based approach.

It has been 2 years of the exclusive sales and distribution arrangement entered into with Dr. Reddys Laboratories (Dr. Reddys) for a number of our Established Medicines which include the Voveran range, the Calcium range and Methergine. The arrangement aimed to broaden access of these medicines to larger geographies to benefit many more patients, more efficiently through an expanded field force.

Pain portfolio with its flagship brand Voveran range grew by 6 per cent in MAT Mar24 vs MAT Mar23. The team worked towards leveraging the efficacy perception of Voveran among HCPs and focus on urban and rural markets with a high in-clinic share of voice drive with the ‘Zindagi se milao kadam campaign. Voveran orals range has overall grown by 28 per cent for YTD February 2024 vs. YTD Feb 20233 with a 10 per cent increased prescription response in the November to February 2024 vs. November to February 2023 period4.

There is an increase in the share of voice and Voveran gaining prescription share among doctor specialties across India. The team continued exhibiting success with ‘The Cool Movement demonstration campaign to create a strong differentiation for Voveran Emulgel in a cluttered counter-irritant market. This has resulted in Voveran gels range overall growth by 18 per cent for YTD February 2024 vs YTD February 20233.‘Awareness for life initiative focused on improving bone & joint health conditions reached to people working in more than 100 corporates across India5.

The Indian population currently has a very high burden of vascular risk factors, such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, which can adversely impact the onset and progression of dementia6. An estimated 8.8 million Indians older than 60 years have dementia7. Offering great convenience and safety, our Neurosciences innovative medicine for Alzheimers disease dementia, Exelon Patch has seen greater patient acceptance and usability which is reflecting in the growth numbers6.

The following brands hold key positions in major therapeutic areas such as:

Therapeutic Area Therapeutic Area Product Bone and Pain Voveran? Transplantation Immunology Simulect?, Certican?, Sandimmun?, Neoral?, Myfortic? Neurosciences Tegrital?, Exelon?

Key Financial Indicators

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Operating profit margin (%) 18.7 15.6 Net profit margin (%) 25.4 27.3 Debtors turnover ratio 8.6 9.4 Current ratio 4.4 4.2 Return on Equity (%) 11.2 14.1 Inventory turnover ratio 6.7 6.6 Debt service coverage ratio 24.2 19.4 Debt equity ratio 0.01 0.03 Return on capital employed (%) 9.2 7.9 Return on Investment 6.4 5.2

Reasons for change compared to the previous financial year in key financial ratios are as follows:

Operating profit margin

Operating profit margin is a profitability or performance ratio used to calculate the percentage of profit of a company produced from its operations. It is calculated by dividing the operating earnings before interest and tax by turnover. Margins have improved because of operational efficiencies.

Net profit margin

The net profit margin is equal to how much net income or profit is generated as a percentage of revenue. It is calculated by dividing profit for the year by turnover. Net profit margin in the financial year 2023-24 has decreased due to higher tax expenses compared to previous financial year 2022-23. Current tax expense for the year ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 includes tax adjustments for earlier years of Rs.61.6 million and ( 194.0 million) respectively.

Debtors turnover ratio

It is calculated by dividing turnover by average trade receivables, to quantify a companys effectiveness in collecting its receivables. No major movement compared to previous year.

Current ratio

The current ratio is a liquidity ratio that measures a companys ability to pay short-term obligations or those due within one year. It is calculated by dividing the current assets by current liabilities. No major movement compared to previous year.

Return on Equity

Return on equity is a measure of profitability of a company expressed in percentage. It is calculated by dividing profit for the year by average shareholders equity. Return on equity in the financial year 2023-24 has decreased due to higher tax expenses compared to previous financial year 2022-23.

Inventory turnover ratio

Inventory turnover is the number of times a company sells and replaces its inventory during a period. It is calculated by dividing turnover by average inventory. No major movement compared to previous year.

Debt service coverage ratio

The debt service coverage ratio measures how many times a company can cover its current interest payment with its available earnings. It is calculated by dividing earning available for debt service by lease payments. The ratio has been impacted positively due to significant reduction in lease liabilities on account of remeasurement.

Debt equity ratio

The ratio is used to evaluate a companys financial leverage. It is a measure of the degree to which a company is financing its operations through debt versus wholly owned funds. It is calculated by dividing lease liabilities by shareholders equity. The ratio has been improved due to significant reduction in lease liabilities on account of remeasurement.

Return on Capital employed

Return on equity is a measure of profitability of a company expressed in percentage. It is calculated by dividing profit before interest and tax for the year by capital employed. Return on capital employed has improved due to operational efficiencies.

Return on Investment

Return on investment is defined as return earned on the investment done. It is calculated by dividing weighted average interest income on bank deposit by weighted average bank deposits. Return on investment has improved due to operational efficiencies.

c. Risks, Threats, and Concerns

Supply continuity, quality of drugs, increasing cost pressure, inflation, high price elasticity, control of prices of certain drugs under the Drug Price Control Order (‘DPCO), including regulations to cap trade margins on non-scheduled products, continue to affect the profitability of the industry. The central government has been inclined to introduce Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR) in furtherance of its effort to bring transparency and consistency to the pricing structure and to ultimately make medicine more affordable. The tilt towards domestic industry, in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat and ‘Make in India, will likely affect policies and incentives and may adversely impact competition.

d. Outlook

Medicine spending in India is projected to grow 9 - 12 percent over the next five years, leading India to become one of the top 10 countries in terms of medicine spending™.

The Budget allocation for the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) is estimated to go up by 29.4 per cent to Rs.4,089.95 crore during the FY 2024-25, as compared to the Rs.3,160.06 crore outlay estimated for the FY 2023-24, backed by a 78.6 per cent increase in allocation towards the production linked incentive (PLI) schemes"".

The ability of companies to orient their product portfolio towards chronic therapies for diseases like cardiovascular, anti-diabetes, anti-depressants, and anti-cancers, which are on the rise, will also play a role in future domestic sales growth, according to observers. Speedy introduction of generic drugs into the market has remained in focus and is expected to benefit Indian pharmaceutical companies, it is opined. Successful companies businesses will focus on specialty products and therapies. The move from volume to value led growth will drive innovation within the pharmaceutical sector.

In addition, the thrust on rural health programmes, lifesaving drugs and preventive vaccines also augurs well for the pharmaceutical companies.

e. Internal control systems and their adequacy

The Company maintains appropriate systems of internal control, including monitoring procedures, to ensure that all assets are safeguarded against loss from unauthorised use or disposal. Company policies, guidelines and procedures provide for adequate checks and balances and are meant to ensure that all transactions are authorised, recorded and reported correctly.

The Internal Auditor reviews the effectiveness and efficiency of these systems and procedures to ensure that all assets are protected against loss and that the financial and operational information is accurate and complete in all respects. The Audit Committee approves and reviews audit plans for the year based on internal risk assessment. Audits are conducted on an ongoing basis and significant deviations are brought to the notice of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors following which corrective action is recommended for implementation. All these measures facilitate timely detection of any irregularities and early remedial steps.

During the year, the Company conducted a detailed review of its internal control systems, evaluated the internal financial control systems with the Audit Committee and discussed relevant issues with internal and statutory auditors. Based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board has stated in its responsibility statement that the Company followed proper internal financial controls and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

f. Personnel

The Company regards its employees as a great asset and accords high priority to training and development of employees.

Number of employees in the Company as on March 31, 2024 was 62.

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are annexed to this report as an Annexure A.

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement showing the names and other particulars of employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said Rules forms part of this Report. However, in terms of first provision of Section 136(1) of the Act, the Annual Report and Accounts are being sent to the members and others entitled thereto, excluding the aforesaid information. If any member is interested in obtaining a copy thereof, such member may write to the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer, whereupon a copy would be sent.

Corporate Social Responsibility

The Company continues to support various initiatives in the areas of health. These activities are in accordance with Schedule VII of the Act. The Board of Directors and CSR Committee review and monitor from time to time all the CSR activities being undertaken by the Company. The CSR Policy adopted by the Board of Directors is available on the Companys website at: novartis.com/sites/novartis_in/files/NIL CSR Policy Final_0_0.pdf

Health: The Government of India announced its commitment to eradicate leprosy from the country by year 2030. Aligned with this vision, the Company reinforced its commitment to leprosy as part of its CSR work in India. The Company continued its support to a non-profit organization with projects based in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The project gives students affected by leprosy the ability to get jobs through vocational training and build a community of empowered young people who can further empower their families and communities.

The Annual Report on Corporate Social Responsibility Activities in terms of Section 135 of the Act and Rule 8(1) of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 as amended by Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Amendment Rules, 2021, effective January 22, 2021 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Amendment Rules, 2022, effective September 20, 2022 (hereinafter referred to as ‘CSR Rules) is annexed herewith as an Annexure B.

Related Party Transactions

The Audit Committee approved all the Related Party Transactions (‘RPTs) entered into during the year under review, from time to time.

The Audit Committee granted omnibus approval for RPTs as per the provisions and restrictions contained under the Act read with SEBI Listing Regulations. A statement giving details of all Related Party Transactions is placed before the Audit Committee for their review on a quarterly basis.

The Company has formulated a ‘Policy for dealing with Related Party Transactions (‘Policy) which includes dealing with material RPTs. The Board at its meeting held on May 19, 2022, as recommended by the Audit Committee, considered and approved amendments to the said Policy in line with the amendments in the SEBI Listing Regulations vide SEBI Notification (SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2021/55) dated November 09, 2021 and Circular (SEBI/HO/CFD/ CMD1/CIR/P/2021/662) dated November 22, 2021 read with clarificatory SEBI Circular (SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2022/40) dated March 30, 2022. The updated Policy is available on the website of the Company at: https://www.novartis.com/in-en/sites/novartis_ in/files/Policy%20for%20dealing%20with%20Related%20Party%20Transactions.pdf

Further, in terms of the provisions of Sections 177 and 188(1) of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 23 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, all the requisite approvals were taken for the contracts/arrangements/ transactions entered into by the Company with its related parties, during the year under review.

All transactions with related parties were in accordance with the Policy formulated by the Company.

Pursuant to Clause (h) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the particulars of contracts/arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of Section 188 of the Act including certain arms length transactions under third proviso thereto are required to be disclosed in Form AOC-2. Form AOC-2 envisages disclosure of material contracts or arrangements or transactions on an arms length basis.

Details of the material RPTs in the financial year 2023-24, as per the Policy adopted by the Company, is disclosed as an Annexure C. The transactions disclosed in the said Annexure relates to material RPTs with Novartis Pharma AG for purchase, transfer or receipt of products, goods, active pharmaceutical ingredients, materials, services and other obligations as approved by members under erstwhile Clause 49(VII)(E) of the Listing Agreement at the 67th AGM of the Company held on July 23, 2015.

The details of the related party transactions as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) - 24 are set out in Note No. 31 to the Financial Statements of the Company. The Company in terms of Regulation 23 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, submits disclosures of all related party transactions to the stock exchanges, within time stipulated and in the format stipulated under the said SEBI Listing Regulations.

Risk Management

Pursuant to the Regulation 21 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, your Company has constituted a Risk Management Committee (‘RMC) to identify elements of risk in different areas of operations and to develop policy for actions associated to mitigate the risks.

The RMC is supported by Internal Risk Steering Committee, risk champions and on some occasions supported by an external risk advisory firm. The teams undertake assessment of internal and external risks, adopts the risk mitigation plan and regularly monitors them in a structured and controlled environment. The Committee provides updates on risk management to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company on a regular basis. There are no risks, which in the opinion of the Board, threaten the existence of your Company.

Details of composition of the RMC and the Risk Management Policy, adopted by the Board, is provided in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of this Report.

Deposits

The Company has not accepted any deposits within the ambit of Section 73 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder during the financial year 2023-24. Hence, no further disclosure is required.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments

As on March 31, 2024, there were no outstanding loans or guarantees covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act.

Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel Appointment of Director

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on February 17, 2024, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved the appointment of Ms. Gira Sardesai (DIN: 02610502) as Independent Director (designated as Non-Executive and Independent Director) of the Company effective March 31, 2024.

Ms. Gira Sardesai, aged about 64 years, is a Chartered Accountant and Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Ms. Sardesai was earlier associated with companies like Pidilite Industries Limited, ICICI Bank, British Petroleum and Johnson & Johnson.

She is a dynamic and result oriented finance professional with more than 35 years of experience across different industries and multiple geographies. She holds extensive hands-on experience in management and business leadership, with an established record of success in significantly growing enterprise value.

Ms. Sardesai is proven ‘Peoples leader, holds the skills to effectively manage a large group of people and build highly competent teams to drive result delivery. She also exercises a high degree of discretion, mature judgment, and tact in handling issues of a sensitive nature. Ms. Sardesai also has extensively travelled across the world. She is currently involved in philanthropic activities.

The shareholders approved the appointment of Ms. Gira Sardesai as Independent Director through Postal Ballot conducted in accordance with Sections 108 and 110 and other applicable provisions of the Act read with the applicable Rules, Secretarial Standards and the SEBI Listing Regulations on February 21, 2024 with requisite majority.

Cessation and Resignation of Director

Mr. Jai Hiremath, Independent Director of the Company ceased/ retired from the said position from close of business hours of March 31, 2024.

Further, Mr. Sanjay Murdeshwar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Company resigned from the said position from close of business hours of April 02, 2024.

The Board places on record its immense appreciation for their contribution to the Company.

Continuation of appointment of Mr. Christopher Snook as Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director.

Pursuant to the SEBIs amendment in the regulations dated July 15, 2023 applicable w.e.f April 01, 2024 read with Regulation 17(1D) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the appointment of Mr. Christopher Snook was approved by shareholders through postal ballot held on February 21, 2024 with requisite majority for a period of 4 (four) consecutive years with effect from March 31, 2024 till March 30, 2028 and that he shall not be liable to retire by rotation.

Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Mr. Nikhil Malpani, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company resigned from the said position from close of business hours of April 30, 2024.

Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

Ms. Chandni Maru, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company was appointed with effect from May 08, 2024.

Re-appointment of Director retiring by rotation

Ms. Shilpa Joshi, Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer, retires by rotation and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment. The Board recommends her re-appointment. Her brief resume, nature of expertise, details of directorships held in other companies along with her shareholding in the Company, if any, as stipulated under Secretarial Standard-2 and Regulation 36 of the SEBI Listing Regulations are forming part of the Notice of the ensuing AGM.

Declarations by Independent Directors

The Company has received necessary declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they continue to meet the criteria of independence, as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Act read with Regulations 25(8) and 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company. The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with Schedule IV to the Act and the Companys Code of Conduct.

They have further confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation which exists or may be reasonably anticipated that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties. Further, the Independent Directors have also submitted their declaration in compliance with the provision of Rule 6(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 which mandated the inclusion of an Independent Directors name in the data bank of Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (‘IICA) for a period of one year or five years or lifetime till they continue to hold the office of an Independent Director.

Committees of Board; Meetings of the Board of Directors and Board Committees

The Board currently has 5 (five) Committees, namely, the Audit Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, the Stakeholders Relationship Committee, and the Risk Management Committee.

During the year under review, the Board of Directors met 5 (five) times to transact various affairs of the Company. A detailed update on the Board, its composition, including synopsis of terms of reference of various Board Committees, number of Board and Committee meetings held during the financial year 2023-24 and attendance of the Directors at each meeting is provided in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of this Report.

Key Managerial Personnel (KMP)

In terms of provisions of Section 203 of the Act, the following are the KMP of the Company as on date:

Ms. Shilpa Joshi - Whole Time Director and Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Chandni Maru - Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Appointed w.e.f. May 08, 2024)

Nomination and Remuneration Policy

The Company has in place a Nomination and Remuneration Policy (‘Policy) which provides guidance on selection and nomination of Directors to the Board of the Company; appointment of the Senior Management Personnel of the Company; and remuneration of Directors, KMP and other employees. The said Policy is also provided in the Report on Corporate Governance which forms part of this Report and is also available on the website of the Company and can be accessed at: https://www.novartis.com/sites/novartis_in/files/NRC%20Policy.pdf

Performance Evaluation of Board

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 read with Schedule IV of the Act and Regulation 17 read with Part D of Schedule II to the SEBI Listing Regulations, your Company has in place a Board Evaluation process for the Board of Directors as a whole, Board Committees and also for the Directors (Executive and Non-Executive) individually by seeking responses/inputs from all the Directors to an assessment questionnaire.

A structured questionnaire was prepared for the Board evaluation process for the financial year 2023-24, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as proper mix of competencies, sufficient diversity and reviewing of Companys business, financial performance, governance and compliance etc.

A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors, who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgement, safeguarding the interest of the stakeholders of the Company etc.

The Independent Directors of the Company met on April 03, 2024, without the presence of Non-Independent Directors and members of the management to review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board of Directors as a whole, to review the performance of the Chairperson, Managing Director and Whole-Time Director of the Company, and to assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the management and the Board of Directors for the financial year 2023-24. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board.

The final outcome of the Board evaluation process for the financial year 2023-24 was placed before the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 10, 2024 and the Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process carried out.

Directors Responsibility Statement

The Audited Financial Statement of your Company for the year under review (‘financial statement) are in conformity with the requirements of the Act read with the Rules made thereunder (‘Act) and the Accounting Standards. The financial statement fairly reflects the form and substance of transactions carried out during the year under review and reasonably present your Companys financial condition and results of operations.

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) of the Act, the Board of Directors, to the best of its knowledge and ability confirm that:

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any

(b) appropriate accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and have made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as on March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024

(c) proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

(d) the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.

(e) proper internal financial controls were laid down and followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) proper systems are devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Familiarization programme for Independent Directors

The Company keeps its directors informed of the activities of the Company, its management and operations and provides an overall industry perspective on issues being faced by the industry including changes in regulatory landscape, in a proactive manner. Details of familiarisation programme provided to the Directors of the Company are available on the website of the Company at: https://www.novartis.com/sites/novartis_in/files/Familiarization%20Program%20for%20 independent%20Directors_0.pdf

Auditors and auditors report

(i) Statutory Auditors, Auditors Report and Statutory Audit Fees:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Act read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s B S R & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 101248W/ W100022), were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the AGM held on July 29, 2022 for a term of 5 (five) years to hold office from the conclusion of the 74th AGM till the conclusion of the 79th AGM of the Company.

The Auditors Report issued by M/s. B S R & Co. LLP to the shareholders on the Financial Statement of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The said Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 read with the explanatory notes therein are self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further explanation or comments from the Board under Section 134(3) of the Act. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the Financial Statement in this Annual Report.

During the financial year 2023-24, the total fees for the statutory audit rendered by the Statutory Auditors are given below:

Auditors Remuneration (Excluding GST where applicable) (Rs. in million) 2023-24 BSR & Co LLP 2022-23 Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP* 2022-23 BSR & Co LLP 2022-23 Total Period April 23- March 24 April 22- June 22 July 22- March 23 FY 22-23 Audit Fees 6.9 0.7 5.6 6.3 Reimbursement of expenses 0.9 - 0.5 0.5 Total 7.8 0.7 6.1 6.8

* The tenure of M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP expired at the conclusion of the 74th AGM of the Company

(ii) Secretarial Auditor and Secretarial Audit Report:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board had appointed Saraf & Associates, Company Secretaries, for conducting Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as an Annexure D. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, or adverse remark.

The Board has re-appointed Saraf & Associates, Company Secretaries, to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. They have confirmed their eligibility for the said re-appointment.

(iii) Cost records and Cost Audit:

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act are not applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

During the year under review, neither the Statutory Auditors nor the Secretarial Auditor has reported to the Audit Committee or the Board, under Section 143(12) of the Act, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees.

Compliance with Secretarial Standards

During the financial year 2023-24, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Annual Secretarial Compliance Report

The Company has undertaken an examination of all applicable compliances as per SEBI Listing Regulations and Circulars/Guidelines issued thereunder, for the Financial Year 2023-24.

The Annual Secretarial Compliance Report as issued by Saraf & Associates, Company Secretaries, is required to be submitted to the Stock Exchanges within 60 days of the end of the financial year. The Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange

Information required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, with respect to conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings/outgo is included in Annexure E, annexed herewith.

Corporate Governance

The Company is committed to follow best practices of Corporate Governance and is in compliance with the provisions on Corporate Governance specified in the SEBI Listing Regulations and Novartis Group Corporate Governance norms.

Pursuant to the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Report on Corporate Governance for the year under review, presented in a separate section, is forming part of the Annual Report. A certificate from Dr. K. R. Chandratre, Practicing Company Secretary, confirming compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance, as stipulated under the SEBI Listing Regulations, also forms part of the Report on Corporate Governance.

Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (‘BRSR)

In terms of amendment to regulation 34(2)(f) of the SEBI Listing Regulations vide Gazette notification no. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2021/22 dated May 05, 2021 as amended from time to time, SEBI has mandated to 1000 companies by market capitalization to publish Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (‘BRSR) based on 9 ESG principles. Since Novartis India is amongst the top 1000 companies, it has prepared BRSR which is enclosed as Annexure F.

Whistle Blower Policy: Vigil Mechanism

Pursuant to Section 177 of the Act read with Regulation 22 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, it is mandated for every listed entity to formulate Vigil Mechanism (‘Whistle Blower Policy) for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns. The Company has established a Vigil Mechanism and Whistleblower Policy which provides for (a) adequate safeguards against victimisation of persons who avail the Vigil Mechanism; and (b) direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Board of the Company in appropriate or exceptional cases. Details of the Vigil Mechanism and Whistleblower Policy are made available on the website of the Company at: https://www.novartis.com/sites/novartis_in/files/Vigil%20Mechanism%20 %26%20Whistle%20Blower%20Policy_.pdf

Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy

The Company has in place a Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder. An Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All persons whether employed as permanent, contractual, temporary or trainees are covered under this Policy.

During the Financial Year 2023-24, no complaint was received by the Company related to sexual harassment. There are no pending complaints to be resolved.

Annual Return

Pursuant to the provisions of Sections 92(3) and 134(3)(a) of the Act read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the draft Annual Return of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 is available on the website of the Company at: https://www.novartis.com/in-en/investors/novartis-india-financials

Significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Court

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

Other Disclosures

• There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the Financial Year 2023-24 and the date of this Report.

• There is no change in the capital structure of the Company during the financial year 2023-24.

• The Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights/sweat equity shares.

• There was no revision in the financial statement.

• There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company as on the date of this Report.

• No application has been made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code; hence the requirement to disclose the details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year along with their status as at the end of the financial year is not applicable.

• The requirement to disclose the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof, is not applicable; and

• The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate companies and joint ventures for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Green Initiative

We request all the shareholder to support the ‘Green Initiative of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Companys continuance towards greener environment by enabling the service of Annual Report, AGM Notice and other documents electronically to your email address registered with your Depository Participant/ RTA.

Cautionary Note

The statements forming part of the Boards Report may contain certain forward-looking remarks within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Many factors could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

Acknowledgement

The Board appreciates and places on record the contribution made by all stakeholders, particularly employees, shareholders, customers, the medical fraternity and all business partners, during the year under review and acknowledges the support received from the parent Company, Novartis AG.