|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|NOVARTIS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 Filing of the outcome of Board Meeting and Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|Intimation in relation to Board meeting and closure of Trading window for period July 01, 2024 to July 31, 2024 Outcome - Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Jun 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|Board Meeting outcome for meeting of Board of Directors of Novartis India Limited held on June 28, 2024 for appointment of additional Director (designated as Whole Time Director)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|NOVARTIS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024; and recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 27/03/2024) Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Novartis India Limited (the Company) held on May 10, 2024 Corporate Action - Board approved dividend Corporate Action - fixes book closure (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|The Resolution is passed approving the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of Novartis India Limited. The Resolution is passed approving the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of Novartis India Limited. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer in Novartis India Limited. Approval for the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer by Novartis India Limited.
|Board Meeting
|17 Feb 2024
|17 Feb 2024
|Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Novartis India Limited held today i.e. Saturday, February 17, 2024 Cessation by virtue of completion of tenure of Mr. Jai Hiremath (DIN: 00062203) as an Independent Director Appointment of Ms. Gira Sardesai (DIN: 02610502) as an Additional Director (Designated as Non-Executive and Independent Director)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|27 Dec 2023
|NOVARTIS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Novartis India Limited held today i.e. Thursday, January 25, 2024 Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)
