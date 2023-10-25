Novartis India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
45.82
40.04
28.64
157.52
Depreciation
-9.65
-12.16
-13.14
-2.53
Tax paid
0.1
-19.14
-18.56
-79.16
Working capital
-78.83
-15.29
-30.38
-167.55
Other operating items
Operating
-42.55
-6.54
-33.44
-91.71
Capital expenditure
-41.87
-10.27
72.99
1.27
Free cash flow
-84.42
-16.82
39.54
-90.44
Equity raised
1,381.93
1,386.34
1,419.61
1,571.48
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
86.49
130.77
68.29
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
24.7
Net in cash
1,383.99
1,500.29
1,527.45
1,505.73
