Novartis India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

672.25
(-2.48%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:57:48 PM

Novartis India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

45.82

40.04

28.64

157.52

Depreciation

-9.65

-12.16

-13.14

-2.53

Tax paid

0.1

-19.14

-18.56

-79.16

Working capital

-78.83

-15.29

-30.38

-167.55

Other operating items

Operating

-42.55

-6.54

-33.44

-91.71

Capital expenditure

-41.87

-10.27

72.99

1.27

Free cash flow

-84.42

-16.82

39.54

-90.44

Equity raised

1,381.93

1,386.34

1,419.61

1,571.48

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

86.49

130.77

68.29

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

24.7

Net in cash

1,383.99

1,500.29

1,527.45

1,505.73

