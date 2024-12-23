iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nutricircle Ltd Balance Sheet

213.75
(-5.00%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nutricircle Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.27

0.27

0.27

0.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.6

-3.35

-3

-2.7

Net Worth

-4.33

-3.08

-2.73

-2.43

Minority Interest

Debt

5.46

3.92

3.16

2.79

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.13

0.84

0.43

0.36

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.11

0.81

0.39

0.34

Inventories

0.2

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.25

0.69

0

0.17

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1

0.87

0.81

0.52

Sundry Creditors

-0.31

-0.73

-0.33

-0.32

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.02

-0.09

-0.03

Cash

0.02

0.04

0.05

0.02

Total Assets

1.13

0.85

0.44

0.36

Nutricircle : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nutricircle Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.