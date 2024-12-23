Nutricircle Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.27
0.27
0.27
0.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.6
-3.35
-3
-2.7
Net Worth
-4.33
-3.08
-2.73
-2.43
Minority Interest
Debt
5.46
3.92
3.16
2.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.13
0.84
0.43
0.36
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.11
0.81
0.39
0.34
Inventories
0.2
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.25
0.69
0
0.17
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1
0.87
0.81
0.52
Sundry Creditors
-0.31
-0.73
-0.33
-0.32
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.02
-0.09
-0.03
Cash
0.02
0.04
0.05
0.02
Total Assets
1.13
0.85
0.44
0.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.