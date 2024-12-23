iifl-logo-icon 1
Nutricircle Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

213.75
(-5.00%)
Dec 23, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.21

0

0.49

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

-100

112.07

Raw materials

0

-0.2

0

-0.24

As % of sales

0

95.23

0

49.64

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.09

-0.08

-0.06

As % of sales

0

43.68

0

13.56

Other costs

-0.38

-0.15

-0.11

-0.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

71.59

0

33.17

Operating profit

-0.47

-0.24

-0.19

0.01

OPM

0

-110.51

0

3.61

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.11

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.35

-0.24

-0.19

0.02

Taxes

0

0

0

-9.18

Tax rate

-0.03

-0.05

-0.05

-0.4

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.35

-0.24

-0.19

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.35

-0.24

-0.19

0.02

yoy growth (%)

48.29

22.28

-974.92

-102.58

NPM

0

-110.75

0

4.55

