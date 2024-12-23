Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.21
0
0.49
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
-100
112.07
Raw materials
0
-0.2
0
-0.24
As % of sales
0
95.23
0
49.64
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.09
-0.08
-0.06
As % of sales
0
43.68
0
13.56
Other costs
-0.38
-0.15
-0.11
-0.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
71.59
0
33.17
Operating profit
-0.47
-0.24
-0.19
0.01
OPM
0
-110.51
0
3.61
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.11
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.35
-0.24
-0.19
0.02
Taxes
0
0
0
-9.18
Tax rate
-0.03
-0.05
-0.05
-0.4
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.35
-0.24
-0.19
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.35
-0.24
-0.19
0.02
yoy growth (%)
48.29
22.28
-974.92
-102.58
NPM
0
-110.75
0
4.55
