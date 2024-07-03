Nutricircle Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2014
|Sept-2014
|Jun-2014
Gross Sales
1.85
0
0
0.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.85
0
0
0.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
1.85
0
0
0.01
Total Expenditure
2.28
0.16
0.17
0.13
PBIDT
-0.43
-0.16
-0.17
-0.12
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.43
-0.16
-0.17
-0.12
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.43
-0.16
-0.17
-0.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.05
-0.03
-0.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.43
-0.11
-0.13
-0.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.43
-0.11
-0.13
-0.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.79
-0.21
-0.02
-0.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.44
5.44
5.44
5,43,56,000
Public Shareholding (Number)
54,35,600
54,35,600
54,35,600
0
Public Shareholding (%)
100
100
100
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-23.24
0
0
-1,200
PBDTM(%)
-23.24
0
0
-1,200
PATM(%)
-23.24
0
0
-1,200
No Record Found
