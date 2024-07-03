iifl-logo-icon 1
Nutricircle Ltd Share Price

213.75
(-5.00%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open213.75
  • Day's High213.75
  • 52 Wk High280
  • Prev. Close225
  • Day's Low213.75
  • 52 Wk Low 197.6
  • Turnover (lac)0.89
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-179.58
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.81
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Nutricircle Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

213.75

Prev. Close

225

Turnover(Lac.)

0.89

Day's High

213.75

Day's Low

213.75

52 Week's High

280

52 Week's Low

197.6

Book Value

-179.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.81

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nutricircle Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

Nutricircle Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nutricircle Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:23 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.50%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 41.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nutricircle Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.27

0.27

0.27

0.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.6

-3.35

-3

-2.7

Net Worth

-4.33

-3.08

-2.73

-2.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.21

0

0.49

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

-100

112.07

Raw materials

0

-0.2

0

-0.24

As % of sales

0

95.23

0

49.64

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.09

-0.08

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.35

-0.24

-0.19

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-9.18

Working capital

-0.25

-0.72

0.54

0.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

-100

112.07

Op profit growth

96.12

22.36

-1,198.33

-102.01

EBIT growth

48.27

22.28

-971.83

-102.59

Net profit growth

48.29

22.28

-974.92

-102.58

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016

Gross Sales

11.54

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

11.54

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.02

Nutricircle Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nutricircle Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Hitesh Patel

Independent Director

Gaurav Shah

Independent Director

Yezdi Batliwala

Independent Director

Mohita Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Daljeet Kaur

Additional Director

C.S. Jadhav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nutricircle Ltd

Summary

Nutricircle Limited(Formerly Shreeyash Industries Limited) was incorporated in June , 1993. The Company is engaged in the trading of garments in India. The Company started trading activities of textiles in 2012-13. It acquired controlling share in an emerging Neutraceutical and healthcare company viz., Manidhari Health Mantra Private Limited in April, 2014. The Company through its subsidiary identified a protein rich highly export oriented cereal Quinoa, an Andean Plant which originated in the area surrounding Lake Titicaca in Peru and Bolivia. The Company in 2014 had taken up a pilot cultivation of 5 acres land near Hyderabad. During the period 2014-15, there was change in the nature of the business with the addition in the Main Objects Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company from Textiles to Natural and Herbal Supplement related business particularly in the field of neutraceuticals.In 2015-16, the Company acquired 100% stake in Inner being Nutricare Private Limited, operating into various cosmetic and hair care products. The Board approved the proposal of takeover the management and acquisition of M/s Deccan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. by purchase ofshares from the existing Shareholders of M/s. Deccan Health care Pvt. Ltd in 2016-17.
Company FAQs

What is the Nutricircle Ltd share price today?

The Nutricircle Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹213.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nutricircle Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nutricircle Ltd is ₹5.81 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nutricircle Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nutricircle Ltd is 0 and -1.19 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nutricircle Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nutricircle Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nutricircle Ltd is ₹197.6 and ₹280 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Nutricircle Ltd?

Nutricircle Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.15%, 3 Years at 41.87%, 1 Year at 4.12%, 6 Month at -18.38%, 3 Month at -2.13% and 1 Month at -5.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nutricircle Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nutricircle Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.50 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 41.46 %

