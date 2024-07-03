SectorFMCG
Open₹213.75
Prev. Close₹225
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.89
Day's High₹213.75
Day's Low₹213.75
52 Week's High₹280
52 Week's Low₹197.6
Book Value₹-179.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.81
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.27
0.27
0.27
0.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.6
-3.35
-3
-2.7
Net Worth
-4.33
-3.08
-2.73
-2.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.21
0
0.49
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
-100
112.07
Raw materials
0
-0.2
0
-0.24
As % of sales
0
95.23
0
49.64
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.09
-0.08
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.35
-0.24
-0.19
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-9.18
Working capital
-0.25
-0.72
0.54
0.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
-100
112.07
Op profit growth
96.12
22.36
-1,198.33
-102.01
EBIT growth
48.27
22.28
-971.83
-102.59
Net profit growth
48.29
22.28
-974.92
-102.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
11.54
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
11.54
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Hitesh Patel
Independent Director
Gaurav Shah
Independent Director
Yezdi Batliwala
Independent Director
Mohita Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Daljeet Kaur
Additional Director
C.S. Jadhav
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nutricircle Ltd
Summary
Nutricircle Limited(Formerly Shreeyash Industries Limited) was incorporated in June , 1993. The Company is engaged in the trading of garments in India. The Company started trading activities of textiles in 2012-13. It acquired controlling share in an emerging Neutraceutical and healthcare company viz., Manidhari Health Mantra Private Limited in April, 2014. The Company through its subsidiary identified a protein rich highly export oriented cereal Quinoa, an Andean Plant which originated in the area surrounding Lake Titicaca in Peru and Bolivia. The Company in 2014 had taken up a pilot cultivation of 5 acres land near Hyderabad. During the period 2014-15, there was change in the nature of the business with the addition in the Main Objects Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company from Textiles to Natural and Herbal Supplement related business particularly in the field of neutraceuticals.In 2015-16, the Company acquired 100% stake in Inner being Nutricare Private Limited, operating into various cosmetic and hair care products. The Board approved the proposal of takeover the management and acquisition of M/s Deccan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. by purchase ofshares from the existing Shareholders of M/s. Deccan Health care Pvt. Ltd in 2016-17.
The Nutricircle Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹213.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nutricircle Ltd is ₹5.81 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Nutricircle Ltd is 0 and -1.19 as of 23 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nutricircle Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nutricircle Ltd is ₹197.6 and ₹280 as of 23 Dec ‘24
Nutricircle Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.15%, 3 Years at 41.87%, 1 Year at 4.12%, 6 Month at -18.38%, 3 Month at -2.13% and 1 Month at -5.00%.
