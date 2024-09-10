|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|10 Sep 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|ENCLOSED HEREWITH DETAILS AND INTIMATION OF 31ST AGM OF THE COMPANY ENCLOSED HEREWITH AGM OUTCOME & PROCEEDING OF MEETING HELD TODAY ON 10TH SPETEMEBER, 2024 AT 11 AM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.