Nutricircle Ltd Company Summary

213.75
(-5.00%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Nutricircle Ltd Summary

Nutricircle Limited(Formerly Shreeyash Industries Limited) was incorporated in June , 1993. The Company is engaged in the trading of garments in India. The Company started trading activities of textiles in 2012-13. It acquired controlling share in an emerging Neutraceutical and healthcare company viz., Manidhari Health Mantra Private Limited in April, 2014. The Company through its subsidiary identified a protein rich highly export oriented cereal Quinoa, an Andean Plant which originated in the area surrounding Lake Titicaca in Peru and Bolivia. The Company in 2014 had taken up a pilot cultivation of 5 acres land near Hyderabad. During the period 2014-15, there was change in the nature of the business with the addition in the Main Objects Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company from Textiles to Natural and Herbal Supplement related business particularly in the field of neutraceuticals.In 2015-16, the Company acquired 100% stake in Inner being Nutricare Private Limited, operating into various cosmetic and hair care products. The Board approved the proposal of takeover the management and acquisition of M/s Deccan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. by purchase ofshares from the existing Shareholders of M/s. Deccan Health care Pvt. Ltd in 2016-17.

