Inter alia, to consider and approve the following matters :- 1. The Company is in receipt of In-principle Approval under Regulation 28(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 vide their letter bearing No. LOD/PREF/TT/FIP/1421/2024-25 dated 2nd December, 2024accorded by Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE); 2. Allotment of 97,28,220 Equity shares at an issue price of Rs. 10/- each aggregating toRs. 9,72,82,200/-; 3. Mr. Hitesh Patel subscribing 57,03,351 Equity shares at an issue price of Rs. 10/- aggregating to Rs. 5,70,33,510/- and this amount will be adjusted against his outstanding loan in the company to the extent of Rs.Rs.5,70,33,510/-; Mr. Hitesh Patel- Promoter of the company also subscribed 11,00,000 convertible warrants into Equity shares; 4. The Company will constitute a shares allotment committee; 5. The Company will preview the progress of acquisition of Himalaya Nutravedics India Private Limited(CIN: U24110TG2022PTC163732) and take necessary steps in this regard; 6. To discuss any other business items with the permission of chair. ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 5/12/2024 AT 4 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/12/2024)

Nutricircle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE BOARD MEETING INTIMATION TO BE HELD ON 13TH NOVEMBER 2024 AT 2 PM ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 13TH NOVEMBER, 2024 AT 2 PM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

NUTRICIRCLE LTD has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 02 Sep 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results / Other business.

Nutricircle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 22 2024 at 2.00 p.m.at the registered office of the Company ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME FOR MEETING HELD TODAY ON 22th AUGUST, 2024 AT 2 PM AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)

Nutricircle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Dated 14th August 2024 at 11 am to consider and approve the1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and three months ended June 30 2024 and Limited Review report thereon; 2. Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting of the company; 3. Approval of Board Report of the company for the Financial year 2023-24 ; 4. Finalization of E-voting facility of 31st Annual General Meeting ; 5. Appointment of the Scrutinizer for E-voting process of 31st Annual General Meeting; 6. Closure of Register of Members and share Transfer Books (Book closure) for the 31st Annual General Meeting ; 7. To consider any other items related to 31st Annual General Meeting ; 8. Appointment of Internal Auditor for the Financial year 2024-25; 9. Prefrential issue of shares ENCLOSED HEREWITH UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30/06/2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Nutricircle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 13 June 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve: 1) Appointment of Director; 2) Any other item. In pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ,we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. on Thursday June 13th, 2024 at 02.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company, the Board has considered and approved: 1) Appointment of Mr. CHANDRA SHEKER JADHAV (DIN: 01495009) as an Additional Director (Executive Director) of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024)

Nutricircle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 is scheduled to be held on Friday May 24TH 2024 at 01.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve: 1) The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 and Annual Audited Report thereon; 2) Appointment of Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25; 3) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25; and 4) Any other item. In pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ,we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. on Friday May 24th, 2024 at 01.00 p.m. ATTACHED HEREWITH THE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

