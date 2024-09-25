Approved the Notice convening the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company which is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company i.e. No. 5-8-272, 276 & 322, Ayesha Residency, Public Garden Road, Nampally, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500001; ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE EGM OUTCOME & PROCEEDINGS OF MEETING HELD ON 25TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)