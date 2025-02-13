O.P Chains Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.85
6.85
6.85
6.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.42
25.67
23.75
23.7
Net Worth
34.27
32.52
30.6
30.55
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
34.27
32.52
30.6
30.55
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
18.78
27.34
27.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
34.25
13.72
3.21
3.01
Inventories
5.81
13.32
3.11
2.93
Inventory Days
1,115.41
Sundry Debtors
16.06
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
12.85
0.42
0.12
0.11
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.47
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.01
Total Assets
34.27
32.52
30.59
30.55
