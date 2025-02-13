iifl-logo-icon 1
O.P Chains Ltd Balance Sheet

31.01
(-4.99%)
Feb 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.85

6.85

6.85

6.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.42

25.67

23.75

23.7

Net Worth

34.27

32.52

30.6

30.55

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

34.27

32.52

30.6

30.55

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

18.78

27.34

27.52

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

34.25

13.72

3.21

3.01

Inventories

5.81

13.32

3.11

2.93

Inventory Days

1,115.41

Sundry Debtors

16.06

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

12.85

0.42

0.12

0.11

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.47

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.01

Total Assets

34.27

32.52

30.59

30.55

