iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

O.P Chains Ltd Cash Flow Statement

31.01
(-4.99%)
Feb 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR O.P Chains Ltd

O.P Chains Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.09

0.06

0.06

0.05

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

0.24

0.33

0.14

-0.41

Other operating items

Operating

0.31

0.37

0.17

-0.39

Capital expenditure

-0.02

0

0

0

Free cash flow

0.29

0.37

0.17

-0.4

Equity raised

47.26

47.43

47.59

47.5

Investing

-0.17

-0.52

-0.01

0.49

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

47.39

47.29

47.75

47.59

O.P Chains Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR O.P Chains Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.