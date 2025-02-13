O.P Chains Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.09
0.06
0.06
0.05
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
0.24
0.33
0.14
-0.41
Other operating items
Operating
0.31
0.37
0.17
-0.39
Capital expenditure
-0.02
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.29
0.37
0.17
-0.4
Equity raised
47.26
47.43
47.59
47.5
Investing
-0.17
-0.52
-0.01
0.49
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
47.39
47.29
47.75
47.59
