O.P Chains Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2014
|Mar-2014
|Sept-2013
Gross Sales
102.55
155.77
64.16
195
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
102.55
155.77
64.16
195
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0
0
Total Income
102.56
155.77
64.16
195
Total Expenditure
102.37
155.58
64.47
194.36
PBIDT
0.2
0.2
-0.3
0.62
Interest
0
0
0
0.01
PBDT
0.18
0.18
-0.31
0.6
Depreciation
0.05
0.02
0.05
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0.03
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.05
0
0.07
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.09
0.1
-0.37
0.47
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.09
0.1
-0.37
0.47
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.09
0.1
-0.37
0.47
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.18
0.2
-0.73
0.94
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
5
5
5
0
Public Shareholding (Number)
23,44,900
23,44,900
23,44,900
0
Public Shareholding (%)
46.9
46.9
46.9
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
26,55,100
26,55,100
26,55,100
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
53.09
100
53.09
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
53.09
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.19
0.12
-0.46
0.31
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0.08
0.06
-0.57
0.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.