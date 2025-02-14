iifl-logo-icon 1
O.P Chains Ltd Half Yearly Results

31.01
(-4.99%)
Feb 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Sept-2014Mar-2014Sept-2013

Gross Sales

102.55

155.77

64.16

195

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

102.55

155.77

64.16

195

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

0

0

Total Income

102.56

155.77

64.16

195

Total Expenditure

102.37

155.58

64.47

194.36

PBIDT

0.2

0.2

-0.3

0.62

Interest

0

0

0

0.01

PBDT

0.18

0.18

-0.31

0.6

Depreciation

0.05

0.02

0.05

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0.03

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.05

0

0.07

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.09

0.1

-0.37

0.47

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.09

0.1

-0.37

0.47

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.09

0.1

-0.37

0.47

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.18

0.2

-0.73

0.94

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

5

5

5

0

Public Shareholding (Number)

23,44,900

23,44,900

23,44,900

0

Public Shareholding (%)

46.9

46.9

46.9

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

26,55,100

26,55,100

26,55,100

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

53.09

100

53.09

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

53.09

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.19

0.12

-0.46

0.31

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

0.08

0.06

-0.57

0.24

O.P Chains Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR O.P Chains Ltd

