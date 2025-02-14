SectorTrading
Open₹32.6
Prev. Close₹32.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.65
Day's High₹32.6
Day's Low₹31.01
52 Week's High₹32.64
52 Week's Low₹31.01
Book Value₹50.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.24
P/E11.44
EPS2.71
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.85
6.85
6.85
6.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.42
25.67
23.75
23.7
Net Worth
34.27
32.52
30.6
30.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.95
14.78
24.47
24.25
yoy growth (%)
-93.51
-39.56
0.89
-49.67
Raw materials
-0.67
-14.43
-24.01
-23.75
As % of sales
70.22
97.58
98.13
97.94
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.16
-0.19
-0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.09
0.06
0.06
0.05
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
0.24
0.33
0.14
-0.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-93.51
-39.56
0.89
-49.67
Op profit growth
-69.45
58.69
-40.46
-62.53
EBIT growth
33.32
6.51
17.06
-70.95
Net profit growth
47.25
7.04
14.56
-66.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
258.32
259.17
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
258.32
259.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,245.35
|101.51
|2,59,153.97
|534.59
|0.06
|6,156.76
|189.95
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
107.1
|113.94
|48,747.24
|129.51
|0
|1,392.01
|12.34
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
735.95
|54.84
|25,831.85
|65.79
|0.88
|672.12
|71.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
244.6
|13.71
|19,122.2
|460.56
|2.53
|13,094.86
|50.08
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
617.65
|160.43
|13,642.96
|26.61
|0.23
|291.34
|64.86
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Ashok Kumar Goyal
Managing Director
Satish Kumar Goyal
Whole-time Director
Moon Goyal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Cheena Golani
Independent Director
Abhishek Sharma
Independent Director
Sohini Bansal
Independent Director
Nikhil Sundrani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by O.P Chains Ltd
Summary
O. P. Chains Limited was originally incorporated with an object to take over the business of M/s. O. P Chains & Others AOP on December 4, 2001 and a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur. Subsequently, Company received a Certificate of Commencement of Business dated December 7, 2002 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur. The Company vide a Business Takeover Agreement dated December 4, 2001 with M/s O. P. Chains & Others, AOP had taken over the existing business of M/s O. P. Chains & Others, AOP and further to carry on the business of M/s O. P. Chains & Others, AOP under the name of O. P. Chains Limited. Under the auspices of the promoters, Company has expanded into the trading of Gold and Silver and allied products as bullion trader.The Company is having strong and established presence in wholesale bullion market of Agra. The Company operate as an intermediary in bullion trading market of Agra, Uttar Pradesh whereby it purchase materials such as Gold & Silver from State Trading Corporation of India, Hindustan Zinc Limited, ICICI Bank Limited, Punjab National Bank Limited and supply the same to customers in Jewelry industry and related business. The end customers are mainly ornament manufacturers, goldsmiths, jewelers and semi-wholesalers.In year 2011, the Company entered into real estate sector by becoming partner of Partnership Firms viz. M/s. Ashok Housing and M/s. O. P. Chains Housings vide partnershi
Read More
The O.P Chains Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of O.P Chains Ltd is ₹21.24 Cr. as of 13 Feb ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of O.P Chains Ltd is 11.44 and 0.62 as of 13 Feb ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a O.P Chains Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of O.P Chains Ltd is ₹31.01 and ₹32.64 as of 13 Feb ‘25
O.P Chains Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.03%, 3 Years at 40.21%, 1 Year at -4.99%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
