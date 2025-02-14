iifl-logo-icon 1
O.P Chains Ltd Share Price

31.01
(-4.99%)
Feb 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open32.6
  • Day's High32.6
  • 52 Wk High32.64
  • Prev. Close32.64
  • Day's Low31.01
  • 52 Wk Low 31.01
  • Turnover (lac)4.65
  • P/E11.44
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value50.03
  • EPS2.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.24
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

O.P Chains Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

32.6

Prev. Close

32.64

Turnover(Lac.)

4.65

Day's High

32.6

Day's Low

31.01

52 Week's High

32.64

52 Week's Low

31.01

Book Value

50.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.24

P/E

11.44

EPS

2.71

Divi. Yield

0

O.P Chains Ltd Corporate Action

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

O.P Chains Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

O.P Chains Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

14 Feb, 2025|03:24 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.52%

Non-Promoter- 25.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

O.P Chains Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.85

6.85

6.85

6.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.42

25.67

23.75

23.7

Net Worth

34.27

32.52

30.6

30.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.95

14.78

24.47

24.25

yoy growth (%)

-93.51

-39.56

0.89

-49.67

Raw materials

-0.67

-14.43

-24.01

-23.75

As % of sales

70.22

97.58

98.13

97.94

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.16

-0.19

-0.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.09

0.06

0.06

0.05

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

0.24

0.33

0.14

-0.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-93.51

-39.56

0.89

-49.67

Op profit growth

-69.45

58.69

-40.46

-62.53

EBIT growth

33.32

6.51

17.06

-70.95

Net profit growth

47.25

7.04

14.56

-66.09

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

258.32

259.17

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

258.32

259.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

O.P Chains Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,245.35

101.512,59,153.97534.590.066,156.76189.95

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd

VMM

107.1

113.9448,747.24129.5101,392.0112.34

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

735.95

54.8425,831.8565.790.88672.1271.38

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

244.6

13.7119,122.2460.562.5313,094.8650.08

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

617.65

160.4313,642.9626.610.23291.3464.86

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT O.P Chains Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Ashok Kumar Goyal

Managing Director

Satish Kumar Goyal

Whole-time Director

Moon Goyal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Cheena Golani

Independent Director

Abhishek Sharma

Independent Director

Sohini Bansal

Independent Director

Nikhil Sundrani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by O.P Chains Ltd

Summary

O. P. Chains Limited was originally incorporated with an object to take over the business of M/s. O. P Chains & Others AOP on December 4, 2001 and a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur. Subsequently, Company received a Certificate of Commencement of Business dated December 7, 2002 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur. The Company vide a Business Takeover Agreement dated December 4, 2001 with M/s O. P. Chains & Others, AOP had taken over the existing business of M/s O. P. Chains & Others, AOP and further to carry on the business of M/s O. P. Chains & Others, AOP under the name of O. P. Chains Limited. Under the auspices of the promoters, Company has expanded into the trading of Gold and Silver and allied products as bullion trader.The Company is having strong and established presence in wholesale bullion market of Agra. The Company operate as an intermediary in bullion trading market of Agra, Uttar Pradesh whereby it purchase materials such as Gold & Silver from State Trading Corporation of India, Hindustan Zinc Limited, ICICI Bank Limited, Punjab National Bank Limited and supply the same to customers in Jewelry industry and related business. The end customers are mainly ornament manufacturers, goldsmiths, jewelers and semi-wholesalers.In year 2011, the Company entered into real estate sector by becoming partner of Partnership Firms viz. M/s. Ashok Housing and M/s. O. P. Chains Housings vide partnershi
Company FAQs

What is the O.P Chains Ltd share price today?

The O.P Chains Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of O.P Chains Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of O.P Chains Ltd is ₹21.24 Cr. as of 13 Feb ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of O.P Chains Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of O.P Chains Ltd is 11.44 and 0.62 as of 13 Feb ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of O.P Chains Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a O.P Chains Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of O.P Chains Ltd is ₹31.01 and ₹32.64 as of 13 Feb ‘25

What is the CAGR of O.P Chains Ltd?

O.P Chains Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.03%, 3 Years at 40.21%, 1 Year at -4.99%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of O.P Chains Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of O.P Chains Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.53 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.47 %

