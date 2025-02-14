Summary

O. P. Chains Limited was originally incorporated with an object to take over the business of M/s. O. P Chains & Others AOP on December 4, 2001 and a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur. Subsequently, Company received a Certificate of Commencement of Business dated December 7, 2002 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur. The Company vide a Business Takeover Agreement dated December 4, 2001 with M/s O. P. Chains & Others, AOP had taken over the existing business of M/s O. P. Chains & Others, AOP and further to carry on the business of M/s O. P. Chains & Others, AOP under the name of O. P. Chains Limited. Under the auspices of the promoters, Company has expanded into the trading of Gold and Silver and allied products as bullion trader.The Company is having strong and established presence in wholesale bullion market of Agra. The Company operate as an intermediary in bullion trading market of Agra, Uttar Pradesh whereby it purchase materials such as Gold & Silver from State Trading Corporation of India, Hindustan Zinc Limited, ICICI Bank Limited, Punjab National Bank Limited and supply the same to customers in Jewelry industry and related business. The end customers are mainly ornament manufacturers, goldsmiths, jewelers and semi-wholesalers.In year 2011, the Company entered into real estate sector by becoming partner of Partnership Firms viz. M/s. Ashok Housing and M/s. O. P. Chains Housings vide partnershi

Read More