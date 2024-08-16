With reference to the subject cited, kindly take note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company O. P. CHAINS LIMITED duly held today, 23th day of July 2024 at the registered office of the company, considered or took on record and approved the various mattes Intimation regarding cut off date for the purpose of AGM Please find enclosed the summary of proceedings of the 23rd AGM of the company held on August 16, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015 Pursuant to Para A of Part A of Schedule III and Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015, the members of the company in the 23rd AGM held on 16.08.2024 approved re-appointment of Mr. Satish Kumar Goyal (DIN: 00095295), appointment of Mr. Abhishek Sharma (DIN: 06387076), appointment of Mrs. Sohini Bansal (DIN: 09822553), appointment of Mr. Nikhil Sundrani (DIN: 10710710), re-appointment of Mr. Ashok Kumar Goyal (DIN: 00095313) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015, deatils of voting results of the 23rd AGM of the company held on 16.08.2024 are enclosed in the prescribed format along with scrutinizers report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)