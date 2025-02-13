iifl-logo-icon 1
O.P Chains Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

31.01
(-4.99%)
Feb 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR O.P Chains Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.95

14.78

24.47

24.25

yoy growth (%)

-93.51

-39.56

0.89

-49.67

Raw materials

-0.67

-14.43

-24.01

-23.75

As % of sales

70.22

97.58

98.13

97.94

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.16

-0.19

-0.19

As % of sales

15.96

1.12

0.8

0.79

Other costs

-0.1

-0.11

-0.21

-0.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.42

0.78

0.86

0.92

Operating profit

0.02

0.07

0.04

0.07

OPM

2.38

0.5

0.19

0.32

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Interest expense

-3.83

0

0

0

Other income

0.06

9.93

0.03

0

Profit before tax

0.09

0.06

0.06

0.05

Taxes

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax rate

-12.59

-20.75

-21.14

-19.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.07

0.05

0.05

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.07

0.05

0.05

0.04

yoy growth (%)

47.25

7.04

14.56

-66.09

NPM

8.3

0.36

0.2

0.18

O.P Chains Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

