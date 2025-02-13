Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.95
14.78
24.47
24.25
yoy growth (%)
-93.51
-39.56
0.89
-49.67
Raw materials
-0.67
-14.43
-24.01
-23.75
As % of sales
70.22
97.58
98.13
97.94
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.16
-0.19
-0.19
As % of sales
15.96
1.12
0.8
0.79
Other costs
-0.1
-0.11
-0.21
-0.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.42
0.78
0.86
0.92
Operating profit
0.02
0.07
0.04
0.07
OPM
2.38
0.5
0.19
0.32
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Interest expense
-3.83
0
0
0
Other income
0.06
9.93
0.03
0
Profit before tax
0.09
0.06
0.06
0.05
Taxes
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax rate
-12.59
-20.75
-21.14
-19.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.07
0.05
0.05
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.07
0.05
0.05
0.04
yoy growth (%)
47.25
7.04
14.56
-66.09
NPM
8.3
0.36
0.2
0.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.