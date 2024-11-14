iifl-logo-icon 1
O.P Chains Ltd Board Meeting

31.01
(-4.99%)
Feb 13, 2025

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/02/2024calendar-icon
14/02/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
O. P. Chains Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Pre Intimation of the Board meeting as per Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations2015 and closure of Trading window Board Meeting Outcome for the Board meeting held on 14th November, 2024 for declaration of half yearly financial results for the half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting27 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer at the Board Meeting duly held on 27th August,2024
Board Meeting23 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
With reference to the subject cited, kindly take note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company O. P. CHAINS LIMITED duly held today, 23th day of July 2024 at the registered office of the company, considered or took on record and approved the various mattes
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
O. P. Chains Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider & pass Resolution for Any Related Party Transaction for which Approval of Board would be required 2.To consider & approve the audited Financial Results for half year & year ended 31.03.2024. 3. To consider & approve Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on 31.03.2024. 4. To consider & approve Cash Flow Statement as on 31.03.2024. 5.To consider & approve audited Financial Statements for year ended 31.03.2024. 6. To consider & take note of Auditors Report on Financial Results for half year and for year ended 31.03.2024. . 7.To consider & take note of Auditors Report on financial statements for year ended 31.03.2024. 8.Taking note of the Closure of Trading window 9.To appoint R.C. Sharma & Associates as Secretarial Auditor 10.To appoint Mrs. Bhumika Parwani as internal auditor of the company and to fix their Remuneration for the financial year 2024-2025. 11.To consider and discuss any other business with the permission of the Chairman. With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held at the registered office on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 has discussed and took noted and approved matters Read less.. Re-appointment of internal and secretarial auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202417 May 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 17/05/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of the company in their meeting held today i.e. Friday, 17/05/2024 appointed Garima and Co., Chartered Accountants, as statutory auditors of the company to fill casual vacancy caused by resignation

