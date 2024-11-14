O. P. Chains Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider & pass Resolution for Any Related Party Transaction for which Approval of Board would be required 2.To consider & approve the audited Financial Results for half year & year ended 31.03.2024. 3. To consider & approve Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on 31.03.2024. 4. To consider & approve Cash Flow Statement as on 31.03.2024. 5.To consider & approve audited Financial Statements for year ended 31.03.2024. 6. To consider & take note of Auditors Report on Financial Results for half year and for year ended 31.03.2024. . 7.To consider & take note of Auditors Report on financial statements for year ended 31.03.2024. 8.Taking note of the Closure of Trading window 9.To appoint R.C. Sharma & Associates as Secretarial Auditor 10.To appoint Mrs. Bhumika Parwani as internal auditor of the company and to fix their Remuneration for the financial year 2024-2025. 11.To consider and discuss any other business with the permission of the Chairman. With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held at the registered office on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 has discussed and took noted and approved matters Read less.. Re-appointment of internal and secretarial auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)