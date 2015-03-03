Oasis Nutraceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
10.2
10.2
10.2
10.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.12
1.04
0.96
0.59
Net Worth
11.32
11.24
11.16
10.79
Minority Interest
Debt
0.42
0.5
0.41
0.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.74
11.74
11.57
11.2
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.1
1.1
1.1
0.99
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
10.62
10.64
10.47
10.13
Inventories
0.02
0.02
0
0
Inventory Days
1.53
1.25
0
0
Sundry Debtors
9.51
4.77
0.08
0.08
Debtor Days
731.29
299.18
265.92
0
Other Current Assets
10.46
10.98
11.56
11.12
Sundry Creditors
-8.32
-4.09
0
0
Creditor Days
639.78
256.52
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.05
-1.04
-1.17
-1.07
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.08
Total Assets
11.73
11.75
11.58
11.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.