Oasis Nutraceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

12.85
(-9.82%)
Mar 3, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

10.2

10.2

10.2

10.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.12

1.04

0.96

0.59

Net Worth

11.32

11.24

11.16

10.79

Minority Interest

Debt

0.42

0.5

0.41

0.41

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.74

11.74

11.57

11.2

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.1

1.1

1.1

0.99

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

10.62

10.64

10.47

10.13

Inventories

0.02

0.02

0

0

Inventory Days

1.53

1.25

0

0

Sundry Debtors

9.51

4.77

0.08

0.08

Debtor Days

731.29

299.18

265.92

0

Other Current Assets

10.46

10.98

11.56

11.12

Sundry Creditors

-8.32

-4.09

0

0

Creditor Days

639.78

256.52

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.05

-1.04

-1.17

-1.07

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.08

Total Assets

11.73

11.75

11.58

11.2

