Oasis Nutraceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.85
(-9.82%)
Mar 3, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Oasis Nutraceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.09

0.11

0.49

0.16

Depreciation

0

-7.38

0

0

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.03

-0.11

-0.23

Working capital

0.5

0.86

-8.24

8.03

Other operating items

Operating

0.57

0.94

-7.86

7.96

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

0.57

0.94

-7.86

7.96

Equity raised

2.08

1.91

1.17

1.3

Investing

0

0

0.11

0.67

Financing

0.92

0.91

0.82

0.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.58

3.76

-5.76

10.75

