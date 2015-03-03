Oasis Nutraceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.09
0.11
0.49
0.16
Depreciation
0
-7.38
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.03
-0.11
-0.23
Working capital
0.5
0.86
-8.24
8.03
Other operating items
Operating
0.57
0.94
-7.86
7.96
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.57
0.94
-7.86
7.96
Equity raised
2.08
1.91
1.17
1.3
Investing
0
0
0.11
0.67
Financing
0.92
0.91
0.82
0.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.58
3.76
-5.76
10.75
