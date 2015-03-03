iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Oasis Nutraceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.85
(-9.82%)
Mar 3, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Oasis Nutraceuticals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

4.74

5.81

0.1

0

yoy growth (%)

-18.43

5,199.73

0

0

Raw materials

-4.99

-5.98

-0.1

0

As % of sales

105.27

102.84

99.93

0

Employee costs

0

-0.05

-0.03

0

As % of sales

0

0.87

28.73

0

Other costs

-0.08

-0.13

-0.01

-0.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.84

2.3

15.69

0

Operating profit

-0.33

-0.35

-0.04

-0.65

OPM

-7.11

-6.01

-44.36

0

Depreciation

0

-7.38

0

0

Interest expense

0

-0.01

0

0

Other income

0.43

0.48

0.54

0.82

Profit before tax

0.09

0.11

0.49

0.16

Taxes

-0.02

-0.03

-0.11

-0.23

Tax rate

-25.73

-30.9

-24.27

-140.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.07

0.08

0.37

-0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.07

0.08

0.37

-0.06

yoy growth (%)

-8.95

-78.15

-653.41

-122.74

NPM

1.56

1.4

340.12

0

Oasis Nutraceuticals Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Oasis Nutraceuticals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.