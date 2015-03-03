Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
4.74
5.81
0.1
0
yoy growth (%)
-18.43
5,199.73
0
0
Raw materials
-4.99
-5.98
-0.1
0
As % of sales
105.27
102.84
99.93
0
Employee costs
0
-0.05
-0.03
0
As % of sales
0
0.87
28.73
0
Other costs
-0.08
-0.13
-0.01
-0.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.84
2.3
15.69
0
Operating profit
-0.33
-0.35
-0.04
-0.65
OPM
-7.11
-6.01
-44.36
0
Depreciation
0
-7.38
0
0
Interest expense
0
-0.01
0
0
Other income
0.43
0.48
0.54
0.82
Profit before tax
0.09
0.11
0.49
0.16
Taxes
-0.02
-0.03
-0.11
-0.23
Tax rate
-25.73
-30.9
-24.27
-140.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.07
0.08
0.37
-0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.07
0.08
0.37
-0.06
yoy growth (%)
-8.95
-78.15
-653.41
-122.74
NPM
1.56
1.4
340.12
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.