Octal Credit Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.52
6.17
6.54
6.02
Net Worth
13.52
11.17
11.54
11.02
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
2.02
1.91
Total Liabilities
13.52
11.17
13.56
12.93
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.54
10.11
10.15
10.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.96
-1.67
1.01
0.42
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.29
0.17
1.02
0.44
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.25
-1.84
0
-0.02
Cash
0.22
0.86
0.1
0.06
Total Assets
10.8
9.3
11.26
10.56
