Octal Credit Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

44.96
(9.66%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:51:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.52

6.17

6.54

6.02

Net Worth

13.52

11.17

11.54

11.02

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

2.02

1.91

Total Liabilities

13.52

11.17

13.56

12.93

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

12.54

10.11

10.15

10.07

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.96

-1.67

1.01

0.42

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.29

0.17

1.02

0.44

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.25

-1.84

0

-0.02

Cash

0.22

0.86

0.1

0.06

Total Assets

10.8

9.3

11.26

10.56

