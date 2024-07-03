iifl-logo-icon 1
Octal Credit Capital Ltd Share Price

39.39
(-9.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open43.85
  • Day's High48.13
  • 52 Wk High46.06
  • Prev. Close43.76
  • Day's Low39.39
  • 52 Wk Low 16.16
  • Turnover (lac)1.09
  • P/E145.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.29
  • EPS0.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.7
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Octal Credit Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

43.85

Prev. Close

43.76

Turnover(Lac.)

1.09

Day's High

48.13

Day's Low

39.39

52 Week's High

46.06

52 Week's Low

16.16

Book Value

27.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.7

P/E

145.87

EPS

0.3

Divi. Yield

0

Octal Credit Capital Ltd Corporate Action

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jul, 2024

arrow

Octal Credit Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Octal Credit Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.83%

Non-Promoter- 73.16%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 73.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Octal Credit Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.52

6.17

6.54

6.02

Net Worth

13.52

11.17

11.54

11.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.59

-1.21

0.05

-1.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.28

1.11

0.19

0.22

0.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.28

1.11

0.19

0.22

0.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.98

0

2.18

0.57

0

Octal Credit Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Octal Credit Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Dilip Kumar Patni

Whole-time Director

Arihant Patni

Non Executive Director

Kamal Nayan Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bijay Kumar Bagri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shambhu Nath Jojodia

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vandana Patni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sweety Nahata

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Octal Credit Capital Ltd

Summary

Octal Credit Capital Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Octal Economic Consultants Private Limited dated 13th July,1992 issued by ROC Kolkata at West Bengal. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Octal Credit Capital Private Limited. Further via special resolution passed at the EGM held on 15.09.1994, Company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Octal Credit Capital Limited. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a non-deposit accepting NBFC. As per RBIs Scale Based Regulations (SBR), the Company is classified as NBFC- Base Layer (NBFC-BL) as it has no public deposits. The Company is listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and the Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd.The Company is actively engaged in the fund based activities, providing loans and advances, inter corporate deposits, investmentin shares & securities etc. OCCL services today are readily available to individual, corporate, financial institutions etc. It further provides services following corporate loans, personal loans and investment & trading in shares & securities.The Company had 2 associates during the year 2014-15, out of which 1 Company seized to be recognized as an associate during the year 2015.
Company FAQs

What is the Octal Credit Capital Ltd share price today?

The Octal Credit Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.39 today.

What is the Market Cap of Octal Credit Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Octal Credit Capital Ltd is ₹19.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Octal Credit Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Octal Credit Capital Ltd is 145.87 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Octal Credit Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Octal Credit Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Octal Credit Capital Ltd is ₹16.16 and ₹46.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Octal Credit Capital Ltd?

Octal Credit Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.65%, 3 Years at -13.09%, 1 Year at 142.44%, 6 Month at 79.71%, 3 Month at 46.45% and 1 Month at 14.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Octal Credit Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Octal Credit Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.84 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 73.16 %

