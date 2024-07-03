Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹43.85
Prev. Close₹43.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.09
Day's High₹48.13
Day's Low₹39.39
52 Week's High₹46.06
52 Week's Low₹16.16
Book Value₹27.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.7
P/E145.87
EPS0.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.52
6.17
6.54
6.02
Net Worth
13.52
11.17
11.54
11.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.59
-1.21
0.05
-1.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.28
1.11
0.19
0.22
0.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.28
1.11
0.19
0.22
0.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.98
0
2.18
0.57
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Dilip Kumar Patni
Whole-time Director
Arihant Patni
Non Executive Director
Kamal Nayan Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bijay Kumar Bagri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shambhu Nath Jojodia
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vandana Patni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sweety Nahata
Summary
Octal Credit Capital Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Octal Economic Consultants Private Limited dated 13th July,1992 issued by ROC Kolkata at West Bengal. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Octal Credit Capital Private Limited. Further via special resolution passed at the EGM held on 15.09.1994, Company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Octal Credit Capital Limited. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a non-deposit accepting NBFC. As per RBIs Scale Based Regulations (SBR), the Company is classified as NBFC- Base Layer (NBFC-BL) as it has no public deposits. The Company is listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and the Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd.The Company is actively engaged in the fund based activities, providing loans and advances, inter corporate deposits, investmentin shares & securities etc. OCCL services today are readily available to individual, corporate, financial institutions etc. It further provides services following corporate loans, personal loans and investment & trading in shares & securities.The Company had 2 associates during the year 2014-15, out of which 1 Company seized to be recognized as an associate during the year 2015.
The Octal Credit Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Octal Credit Capital Ltd is ₹19.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Octal Credit Capital Ltd is 145.87 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Octal Credit Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Octal Credit Capital Ltd is ₹16.16 and ₹46.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Octal Credit Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.65%, 3 Years at -13.09%, 1 Year at 142.44%, 6 Month at 79.71%, 3 Month at 46.45% and 1 Month at 14.08%.
