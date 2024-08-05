AGM 05/08/2024 Register of members and Share Transfer Books of the company will remain closed from 30th July 2024 till 5th August 2024 (both days inclusive) . SUBMISSION OF AGM PROCEEDINGS UNDER REGULATION 30 SEBI (LODR) REGULATION 2015 FOR THE AGM HELD ON 5TH AUGUST 2024 AT 16A, SHAKESPEARE SARANI , UNIT II, 2ND FLOOR, KOLKATA 700071 SUBMISSION OF VOTING RESULTS PURSUANT TO REGULATION 44 OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATION 2015 ALONG WITH CONSOLIDATED SCRUTINIZER REPORT FOR THE AGM HELD ON 05.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)