Octal Credit Capital Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.09
0.07
0.07
0.08
0.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.09
0.07
0.07
0.08
0.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.66
0.33
1.54
1.01
0.58
Total Income
0.75
0.4
1.61
1.1
0.64
Total Expenditure
0
0.05
0.04
0.04
0
PBIDT
0.75
0.35
1.57
1.06
0.64
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.75
0.35
1.57
1.06
0.64
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
0.74
0.34
1.56
1.06
0.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.74
0.34
1.56
1.06
0.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.74
0.34
1.56
1.06
0.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.47
0.67
3.12
2.12
1.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5
5
5
5
5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
833.33
500
2,242.85
1,325
914.28
PBDTM(%)
833.33
500
2,242.85
1,325
914.28
PATM(%)
822.22
485.71
2,228.57
1,325
900
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.