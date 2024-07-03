iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Octal Credit Capital Ltd Nine Monthly Results

40.99
(5.16%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.22

1.04

0.16

0.2

0.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.22

1.04

0.16

0.2

0.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.43

0.21

2.47

0.88

0.09

Total Income

2.65

1.25

2.63

1.08

0.42

Total Expenditure

0.1

1.06

-0.62

0.13

0.64

PBIDT

2.54

0.19

3.25

0.96

-0.23

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

2.54

0.19

3.25

0.96

-0.23

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.01

-0.17

0.21

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.53

0.36

3.04

0.95

-0.23

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.53

0.36

3.04

0.95

-0.23

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.53

0.36

3.04

0.95

-0.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.06

0.72

6.08

1.95

-0.52

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5

5

5

5

5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1,154.54

18.26

2,031.25

480

-69.69

PBDTM(%)

1,154.54

18.26

2,031.25

480

-69.69

PATM(%)

1,150

34.61

1,900

475

-69.69

Octal Credit Cap: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Octal Credit Capital Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.