Octal Credit Capital Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.22
1.04
0.16
0.2
0.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.22
1.04
0.16
0.2
0.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.43
0.21
2.47
0.88
0.09
Total Income
2.65
1.25
2.63
1.08
0.42
Total Expenditure
0.1
1.06
-0.62
0.13
0.64
PBIDT
2.54
0.19
3.25
0.96
-0.23
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
2.54
0.19
3.25
0.96
-0.23
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.01
-0.17
0.21
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.53
0.36
3.04
0.95
-0.23
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.53
0.36
3.04
0.95
-0.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.53
0.36
3.04
0.95
-0.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.06
0.72
6.08
1.95
-0.52
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5
5
5
5
5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1,154.54
18.26
2,031.25
480
-69.69
PBDTM(%)
1,154.54
18.26
2,031.25
480
-69.69
PATM(%)
1,150
34.61
1,900
475
-69.69
