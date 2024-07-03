iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Octal Credit Capital Ltd Company Summary

47.3
(10.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:36:00 AM

Octal Credit Capital Ltd Summary

Octal Credit Capital Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Octal Economic Consultants Private Limited dated 13th July,1992 issued by ROC Kolkata at West Bengal. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Octal Credit Capital Private Limited. Further via special resolution passed at the EGM held on 15.09.1994, Company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Octal Credit Capital Limited. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a non-deposit accepting NBFC. As per RBIs Scale Based Regulations (SBR), the Company is classified as NBFC- Base Layer (NBFC-BL) as it has no public deposits. The Company is listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and the Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd.The Company is actively engaged in the fund based activities, providing loans and advances, inter corporate deposits, investmentin shares & securities etc. OCCL services today are readily available to individual, corporate, financial institutions etc. It further provides services following corporate loans, personal loans and investment & trading in shares & securities.The Company had 2 associates during the year 2014-15, out of which 1 Company seized to be recognized as an associate during the year 2015.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.