Octal Credit Capital Ltd Summary

Octal Credit Capital Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Octal Economic Consultants Private Limited dated 13th July,1992 issued by ROC Kolkata at West Bengal. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Octal Credit Capital Private Limited. Further via special resolution passed at the EGM held on 15.09.1994, Company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Octal Credit Capital Limited. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a non-deposit accepting NBFC. As per RBIs Scale Based Regulations (SBR), the Company is classified as NBFC- Base Layer (NBFC-BL) as it has no public deposits. The Company is listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and the Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd.The Company is actively engaged in the fund based activities, providing loans and advances, inter corporate deposits, investmentin shares & securities etc. OCCL services today are readily available to individual, corporate, financial institutions etc. It further provides services following corporate loans, personal loans and investment & trading in shares & securities.The Company had 2 associates during the year 2014-15, out of which 1 Company seized to be recognized as an associate during the year 2015.