Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Octal Credit Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company along with Limited Review report prepared in accordance with the IND-AS Rules for the Quarter/Six months ending 30th September 2024 In Compliance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended on 30th September, 2024 as approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 13th November, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the following: 1) Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited financial Results for the 2nd quarter/ 6 months ended 30th September, 2024. 2) Limited Review Report (Standalone) for the quarter/ six months ended 30th September, 2024. 3) Limited Review Report (Consolidated) for the quarter /six months ended 30th September, 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 2.30 P.M and concluded at 4.10 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Octal Credit Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/ 3 months ended on 30.06.2024. Submission of Financial Results along with Limited Review Report(Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 under regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. Submission of Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

Octal Credit Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and adopt the Audited Standalone Accounts for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 2. Consider and adopt the Audited Consolidated Accounts for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 3. Appoint Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. 4. Appoint Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 and 2025-2026. 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform to you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 29th May, 2024 have considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the following: 1) Statement of Standalone & Consolidated Audited Results for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2024. 2) Auditors Report (Standalone) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 3) Auditors Report (Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 4) Declaration pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 5.00 P.M and concluded at 6.45 PM. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 11 May 2024

Intimation of Appointment of Statutory Auditor on 10th May 2024 at the Board Meeting.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024