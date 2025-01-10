Omega Ag Seeds Punjab Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.9
7.9
7.9
7.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.52
-8.34
-8.06
-7.99
Net Worth
-0.61
-0.44
-0.16
-0.08
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
-0.61
-0.44
-0.16
-0.07
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
7.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.63
-0.46
-0.18
-7.44
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.03
0
0.01
0.01
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.66
-0.46
-0.19
-7.45
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
-0.61
-0.44
-0.16
-0.08
